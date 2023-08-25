Highlights Key takeaways:

Several players left Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer, missing out on potential significant transfer fees.

Matt Mills, Fabrice Fernandes, Jared Borgetti, Stelios Giannakopoulos, Julio Cesar, Jardel, Vincent Candela, Jay-Jay Okocha, Tal Ben Haim, and Johan Elmander all left the club for free.

These players had market values ranging from €2.5 million to €7.5 million at the time of their departure.

There have been plenty of players to have enjoyed some eye-catching success at Bolton Wanderers over the years.

As a result of that, many individuals have earned the Trotters a lot of money, when being moved on to pastures new during the transfer window.

Nicolas Anelka for example, reportedly made Bolton a club-record £15million when he joined Chelsea in the 2008 January transfer window, after scoring 23 goals in 61 games during a year-and-a-half spell in Greater Manchester.

However, Bolton have not always been so lucky when it comes to their outgoing transfer business.

Frustratingly for the club, there have been a number of individuals to have departed the club on a free transfer, at a time when they could have been worth a significant amont of money to the Trotters.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the ten players who had the highest value at the time when they left Bolton on a free transfer, according to Transfermarkt.

10 Matt Mills

Mills joined Bolton for an undisclosed fee from Leicester in the summer of 2012, having previously played for the likes of Southampton, Manchester City and Reading.

After struggling for game time during his debut campaign with the club, Mills became a more regular feature for the Trotters over the subsequent two years, eventually making a total of 94 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring seven goals. However, he was released by Bolton in the summer of 2015 when his contract with the club expired as part of cost-cutting measures, at which point he joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer, at a time when he was apparently worth €2.5million.

9 Fabrice Fernandes

Fernandes signed for Bolton on a free transfer in the summer of 2005, at the end of the winger's three-and-a-half-year spell with Southampton.

However, Fernandes never made much of an impression at Bolton, recording just a handful of appearances before having his contract cancelled in January 2006, at which point he headed to Israel to join Beitar Jerusalem on a free transfer, at which point he was still thought to carry a value in the region of €2.5million.

8 Jared Borgetti

Borgetti became the first Mexican player to appear in English football, when he joined Bolton from Pachuca in his home country in the summer of 2005, for a fee reported to be worth around £1million.

However, the striker never hit the prolific form he has previously shown in his home country while playing in the Premier League for the Trotters, as he scored just seven goals in 32 appearances across all competitions for the club, during his single season in England. After that, Borgetti was released by Bolton and moved on to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia on a free transfer, at a time when he was thought to carry a valuation of €2.5million.

7 Stelios Giannakopoulos

Joining Bolton in the summer of 2003 from Olympiacos in his native Greece, Stelios Giannakopoulos became something of a cult figure during his time in England, not least for the use of his first name on the back of his shirt.

On the pitch, the attacking midfielder scored 28 goals in 177 games for the Trotters during a five-year spell with the club. He was released in the summer of 2008 after falling down the pecking order at Bolton, who elected not to offer him a new contract, allowing the Greek to join Hull - for what would be a brief stay with the Tigers - on a free transfer while being valued at €2.5million.

6 Julio Cesar

Joining Bolton from Real Vallodlid in the summer of 2004, Julio Cesar's spell with Bolton would prove to be an unspectacular one.

The Brazilian centre back managed just five Premier League appearances for the Trotters, and after his foot against Manchester United on Boxing Day 2004, he never played for the club again. Released after just a single year, Cesar joined Mexican side Tigres in 2005, at a time when he was thought to have a value of €3.5million.

5 Jardel

Jardel joined Bolton in the summer of 2003 after several years of scoring at a prolific rate in Portugal and Turkey, but never came close to repeating that in England.

The Brazilian managed just seven Premier League appearances for the Trotters, failing to score in the league, and was loaned out for the second half of the season. He was then allowed to leave permanently in the summer of 2004, joining Newell's Old Boys on a free transfer, while being considered to have a value of €4million.

4 Vincent Candela

Candela spent the second half of the 2004/05 season at Bolton, after joining on a free transfer from Italian giants AS Roma.

In total, the Frenchman would make nine Premier League appearances for Bolton without scoring, before being released at the end of that season, at which point he returned to the top-flight of Italian football - a league the midfielder felt suited him better - joining Udinese on a free transfer, while being valued at around €4million.

3 Jay-Jay Okocha

Arguably one of the most memorable names and skillful players to ever pull on a Bolton shirt, Okocha joined Bolton on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2002.

Making 142 appearances and scoring 18 goals in all competitions for the club over the next four years, the Nigerian was a key factor in keeping the club in the Premier League during that period, his tricks and flicks lighting up the division as well. However, the midfielder would leave the club in 2006 after turning down a new contract, allowing him to move to Qatar on a free transfer, while still holding an apparent value of €4.25million.

2 Tal Ben Haim

Following a successful trial period, Ben Haim joined Bolton from Maccabi Tel Aviv in his native Israel for a reported £150,000 in the summer of 2004.

The defender became a key part of the Trotters' back line in the following three years, even wearing the captain's armband at times, as he made a total of 87 Premier League appearances for the club. But with his contract at Bolton expiring at the end of the 2006/07 season, it was announced that summer that Ben Haim had joined Chelsea on a free transfer, while he was still said to be worth around €4.7million.

1 Johan Elmander

Bolton broke their transfer record when they signed Johan Elmander from Toulouse in a deal reported to be worth around £10million back in the summer of 2008.

The Swedish striker struggled to make an impact during his first two seasons for the club, but his third campaign saw him impress more considerably, finding the net 12 times in 45 games in the 2010/11 campaign. But with his contract expiring at the end of last season, the Trotters were unable to convince Elamnder to sign an extension to his deal, and as a result he would leave Bolton in the summer of 2011 to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on a free transfer, at a time when he was still considered to have a value in the region of €7.5million.