It has been a long journey for Blackburn Rovers since their inaugural Premier League title win in 1992 with highs and many lows for the club since the turn of the millennium.

A 12-year stint in the top-flight came to an end in the 2011/12 season with Rovers still awaiting their return to the promised land.

Their search in making such return has proved fruitless so far, however, including relegation to the third tier in that time frame.

Now back in the Championship since 2018, the Lancashire outfit have slowly but surely been climbing their way up the table, finishing just outside the play-off spots for the second season running - missing out on the final day to Sunderland due to goal difference.

Nevertheless, the club has had and continues to have a wealth of quality players in their recent history despite their lack of success.

Some, however, have not brought in the fees Blackburn would have hoped for despite their value - here we look at the most valuable departees to leave on a free transfer, according to Transfermarkt.

10 Ryan Nelsen

After impressing for hometown club Christchurch United and MLS side D.C. United where he won the MLS Cup in 2004, Nelsen joined Blackburn Rovers in 2005.

It was there he would go on to enjoy the longest stint of his career, amassing more than 170 Premier League appearances - along with winning the 2007 Intertoto Cup - with his new club before moving to North London with Tottenham in 2012.

Game time for Spurs, however, was limited as he made just five appearances before moving across the capital to Queens Park Rangers where he played 21 times in his first six months before moving back to the US in 2013 to coach Toronto FC.

9 Nils-Eric Johansson

The Swedish international graduated from the Bayern Munich academy after progressing the ranks at various clubs in his home nation, making two appearances in the club's 1999/2000 Bundesliga title run.

He later moved on to 1. FC Nürnberg before making the switch to Lancashire in 2001, playing shy of 100 times for Blackburn in the top-flight while being part of the 2002 League Cup-winning side - the club's most recent major honour.

After four seasons in the top flight, he moved to the Midlands to play for Leicester City in the Championship for two years before returning to Sweden to play for AIK for the remainder of his playing days. The defender helped his club win the Allsvenkan title during his 11-year stint before retiring in 2018.

8 Darragh Lenihan

Another player to make his way into the first-team picture, the Irish international enjoyed many years at the club after joining the ranks in 2011.

He went on to make more than 230 league appearances for Rovers after coming a regular member of the squad following a loan spell at Burton Albion before becoming a mainstay in the backline. The 29-year-old helped his side secure promotion back to the Championship in 2018 and later left the club last year for promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

7 Steven Reid

A regular in the First Division for Millwall, Reid made the move up north in 2003 where he played more than 100 times for Blackburn during his time at the club, helping cement their top-flight status while recording a league-high of sixth in 2006.

The end of his time at Blackburn was consumed by loan moves, spells at Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion before the latter made the deal permanent after helping the side secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

He went on to make 82 league appearances for the Baggies before ending his playing days with a short stint at rivals Burnley as he later entered the coaching world - enjoying roles at Reading, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, West Brom and the Scottish national team.

6 Joe Rothwell

A product of the Manchester United academy, Rothwell moved to Oxford United permanently in 2016 following loan spells at Blackpool and Barnsley.

Following an impressive two-year stint with the U's he was swiftly picked up by Blackburn Rovers upon their return to the Championship.

The central midfielder immediately became a mainstay in the Rovers eleven, recording just shy of 150 league appearances for the Lancashire outfit before making the jump up to the Premier League last season with recently-promoted AFC Bournemouth.

5 Benjani

Benjani's time at Blackburn may have been short but he certainly left his mark on the Premier League. After stints across the continent with Grasshoppers and Auxerre after enjoying time at South African outfit Jomo Cosmos, Benjani arrived to Fratton Park to play for Portsmouth.

The Zimbabwe international played 70 times for Pompey scoring 19 times, 12 of which coming in his final season for the club. He was rewarded with a move to Manchester City, however, game time was limited with just 21 starts in two-and-a-half years, ending the remainder of his deal on loan at Sunderland.

He moved on to Blackburn the following season for one year, scoring three goals in 18 matches before returning to Portsmouth for a final campaign in England, ending his playing days for various South African sides.

4 David Thompson

Coming through the Liverpool ranks, Thompson played more than 40 times for the Reds across four seasons at Anfield, later moving to Coventry City where he was immediately thrusted into a relegation battle. The Sky Blues were condemned to the drop in his first season with the club unable to bounce back under his watch, despite scoring 12 goals and seven assists.

He instead made the move back to the top flight with Blackburn in 2002 where he played more than 50 times during his three years at Ewood Park.

The midfielder later moved to Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers before retiring at the age of 30 due to injury problems.

3 Pascal Chimbonda

Chimbonda enjoyed success in France in his early playing days, honing his craft with Le Havre and SC Bastia before making the move to the Premier League in the 2005/06 season with Wigan Athletic.

The defender became an experienced asset for several different top-flight clubs before the turn of the decade including the Latics, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur - winning the League Cup with the latter in 2008.

A move to Blackburn materialised in 2009 following his second stint at Spurs, playing 24 times in the league in his first season at the club but minutes dropped significantly the following year and left the club on a free transfer in the winter window, joining Queens Park Rangers.

He navigated the lower leagues of English football later in his playing days, spending time at the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Carlisle United as well as French second-tier side AC Arles-Avignon.

2 Garry Flitcroft

Flitcroft came through the ranks at Manchester City where he made more than 100 appearances for the club in the opening chapters of his career before making the jump to Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder immediately became a regular upon his arrival while leading his side to the 2002 League Cup trophy, beating Tottenham 2-1 in the final.

A final stint at Sheffield United rounded off his playing days in 2006 before moving into the coaching world, including a several-year stint as manager of non-league side Chorley.

1 Ben Brereton Díaz

One of the more familiar and recent names on this list, Brereton Díaz cemented his position as one of the most prolific forwards in the Championship since the turn of the decade.

Graduating into the senior game at Nottingham Forest, the Chilean international played more than 50 times in the East Midlands before moving to Blackburn on an initial loan, a deal which was made permanent in 2019. A fast, exciting forward, the 24-year-old had lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, scoring nine goals in 78 Championship outings.

The 2021/22 season, however, was the catalyst to his prolific run in front of goal, scoring 22 times in Blackburn's play-off run. The following year saw another a double-figure return, recording 14 goals and four assists in his final year at Ewood Park, joining Spanish side Villareal this summer.