Highlights Birmingham City has made several signings to improve their performance in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The club has experienced a transition period with many players leaving on free transfers.

Notable players who left the club include Jon Toral, Kevin Phillips, Darren Randolph, Lee Carsley, and Stan Lazaridis.

During this current summer window, Birmingham City have made a vast amount of incomings in a bid to improve on years of finishing in the lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship.

Now backed by the likes of American billionaire Tom Wagner and legendary NFL Quarterback Tom Brady, excitement is building in the Blue half of the Second City, as John Eustace's side have begun the season with two wins and a draw from their opening three games, with the likes of Koji Miyoshi and Siriki Dembele hmaking instant impacts.

Despite the new additions, many have departed St Andrew's across the summer as Blues face an important transition period.

And here at FLW, we look back at ten of the best players that have left the club on a free transfer.

10 Jon Toral

Toral first joined Blues on loan in the 2015/16 season under Gary Rowett on loan from Arsenal, where he would score eight goals in 36 appearances as the club finished on the periphery of the play-offs, and endearing himself to the St Andrew's fans for his easy on the eye performances in a solid midfield.

However, during his second spell at the club, joining on a free after departing Hull City, circumstances weren't quite the same. Having suffered from injury problems up in East Yorkshire, the same trend continued, which is a shame as there was no doubting the Spaniard's talent when fit.

He would only feature sixteen times in his second spell as a result of a groin injury and fitness concerns, before leaving for Greek Super League side OFI.

9 Kevin Phillips

A legend of football in the West Midlands, Kevin Phillips definitely made a big contribution in two of his three seasons at St Andrews after joining from West Bromwich Albion in 2008.

In his first season, the experienced forward netted 14 times in 38 games, firing Alex McLeish's side back into the Premier League, with the last of those coming in a 'winner takes all' clash with Reading on the final day.

Despite his reduced game time in the Premier League, Phillips' four goals that campaign resulted in four points as Blues finished ninth, their highest finish since 1958/59. His contributions the following season came on the route to Blues' shock triumph in the Carling Cup, where he scored a last-gasp equaliser against Brentford at the Quarter-Final stage before winning on penalties.

After their Wembley success, Blues' league form hit a drastic slide, collecting just nine points from twelve games, subsequently being relegated. This spelt the end for Phillips, who joined fellow relegated side Blackpool in the summer.

8 Darren Randolph

Randolph joined Blues in the summer of 2013 under Lee Clark, and was an ever-present in his first season despite falling from 12th the previous campaign to the most miraculous of last day escapes in a 2-2 draw at Bolton, which saw them survive on goal difference at the expense of Doncaster Rovers.

The Irishman's 58 league game run of consecutive appearances ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Bolton in October 2014 after being red carded. He was in net for Clark's final match in charge - an infamous 8-0 home loss to Bournemouth - but continued as number one under Gary Rowett.

Having attracted interest in the January window with his contract set to expire, Randolph rejected Birmingham's subsequent offer and joined Premier League West Ham in the summer on a free.

7 Lee Carsley

Carsley signed for his hometown club in the summer of 2008 after years as a regular for Everton in the Premier League.

The experienced central midfielder began his time at St Andrew's as captain, and played 44 times in the club's immediate return to the top flight. These contributions also saw him named as Blues' Players' Player of the Season.

However, injuries meant he would only feature nine times as a bit-part player in the club's top half Premier League finish the following year, before being released and returning to former club Coventry.

6 Damien Johnson

Johnson joined Birmingham for a reported bargain price of £50,000 from Blackburn Rovers back in March 2002.

After achieving promotion via the play-offs, Johnson featured 132 times in the Premier League in Blues' four consecutive seasons in the top flight. Despite relegation in 2005/06, the midfielder was named the club's Player of the Year and named captain ahead of the following season, but in one of his first games in the role upset Blues' fans by throwing the armband and his shirt to the ground in frustration after being substituted against Crystal Palace. He featured 26 times that season as the club regained Premier League status.

However, during Alex McLeish's tenure, Johnson found game time sparse, and was allowed to join Plymouth on a free transfer in January 2010 after just under eight years with the club.

5 Mario Melchiot

Melchiot joined Birmingham from Chelsea in July 2004, and went on to make 67 appearances for Blues.

It wasn't exactly the best period of his career, as in his second season the Frenchman was booed by supporters in a defeat by Tottenham, before the club were relegated in 2006.

To add some context though, Transfermarkt state that Melchiot's market value at the time of his departure to Rennes was the third highest out of any free transfer in the club's history at £3.83m. The Frenchman would soon be back in England , joining Wigan Athletic in 2007 for a three-year stint.

4 Stan Lazaridis

Lazaridis was signed by Trevor Francis from West Ham in 1999 for a fee of £1.7m, and was a regular in Blues' failed play-off attempts and penalty shootout defeat in the 2001 Worthington Cup final against Liverpool under the guidance of the club's greatest son.

However, in Steve Bruce's first campaign, the Aussie helped break Blues' play-off curse in a shootout win over Norwich , before establishing himself and the club back in the top flight over a four-year period.

Two of his standout moments at St Andrew's saw him score the winner in a 2-0 win at Villa Park in March 2003, and a solo goal against Everton the following February.

After seven years at the club, Lazaridis returned to Australia in 2006, joining Perth Glory after making 215 appearances for Blues.

3 Chris Burke

Burke joined Birmingham in 2011 after agreeing a pre-contract after leaving Cardiff City, and was pivotal in their long and ardous campaign as the club featured in 62 games in all competitions through the Europa League, a strong FA Cup campaign and eventually reaching the play-offs before being defeated by Blackpool. That season Burke would score 14 goals and assist 19 in Chris Hughton's solitary season.

He would continue as a regular under Lee Clark, but left the club after the expiration of his contract to join Nottingham Forest.

2 Mikael Forssell

After spending two spells on loan under Steve Bruce in 03/04 and 04/05, scoring 17 Premier League goals in the first of those, Forssell joined Birmingham permanently for £3m in 2005, but couldn't save the club from relegation.

The following Championship season saw the Finland international's gametime limited through injury, but upon their return to the Premier League his further 9 goals weren't enough to keep Blues in the top flight, and Forssell departed on a pre-contract to Bundesliga side Hannover 96.

1 Seb Larsson

The Swedish midfielder rounds off this list, having spent five years at St Andrews after moving from Arsenal.

Larsson was a household name to many throughout his time in Birmingham, featuring 205 times, and scoring on 25 occasions.

Some of his most memorable moments at Blues included a stunning solo goal in a promotion clinching victory against Sheffield Wednesday in 2007, an iconic last minute winner at Tottenham just months later, as well as his penalty in Blues' eventual 2-1 success over Aston Villa en route to lifting the Carling Cup.

During the club's initial spell in the Premier League during his five-year stint, Larsson was named as the most accurate free-kick taker in the League.

Larsson held talks with Newcastle United in January 2011 with his contract expiring in the summer, but talks fell through. After staying at Birmingham for a final six months, the midfielder joined their bitter rivals Sunderland on a free transfer as Alex McLeish's side were relegated on the final day.