Highlights Newcastle United's 2016-17 team, led by manager Rafael Benitez, made a strong comeback after a tough start and clinched promotion to the Premier League with an impressive 94 points.

Queens Park Rangers' 2010-11 campaign may not have had the highest point total, but with the leadership of Neil Warnock and the talent of Adel Taarabt, they dominated the division.

Wolves' 2017-18 team, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, had a formidable squad featuring players like Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, making them the most talented team in Championship history.

It has been an incredibly exciting start to the new Championship season.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town have led the way at the top of the division for much of the campaign so far, with the likes of Preston North End, Sunderland, Leeds United and Southampton also among the early pace setters.

There have been plenty of outstanding sides in the Championship over the years, with many sealing their promotion to the Premier League in style.

We looked back and ranked the top 10 best teams in Championship history...

10 Newcastle United (2016-17)

It was a tough start to the season for Newcastle in the 2016-17 campaign as they lost their opening two league games, but their form improved dramatically after that.

The Magpies bounced back to the Premier League at the first attempt, beating Brighton & Hove Albion to the title on the final day of the season with an impressive total of 94 points.

Dwight Gayle led Newcastle's charge back to the top flight, scoring 23 goals, but perhaps the club's most important asset was manager Rafael Benitez, who surprisingly remained at St James' Park following relegation.

9 Queens Park Rangers (2010-11)

This QPR side may not have achieved the biggest points total in Championship history, with just 88 points securing the title, but they were certainly memorable.

Such was the R's dominance in this campaign, they were top of the table for all but two gameweeks, losing just six matches all season.

The Hoops may not have possessed the same quality as some of the others who have been promoted in the second tier over the years, but with a serial winner like Neil Warnock in the dug out and the incredible talent of Adel Taarabt in their side, they took the division by storm.

8 Newcastle United (2009-10)

Newcastle went into the 2009-10 season in turmoil following relegation, without a permanent manager and with then owner Mike Ashley looking to sell the club.

After leading the Magpies to an excellent start to the season, Chris Hughton was handed the job on a full-time basis on October, and he would go on to guide his side to the title with 102 points.

Midfielder Kevin Nolan and striker Andy Carroll were the stars for Newcastle during this campaign, with both netting 17 league goals each.

7 Fulham (2021-22)

Fulham are no strangers to achieving promotion from the Championship having done so at each of their last three seasons at the level, but the 2021-22 campaign was certainly their best.

The Cottagers lost manager Scott Parker to Bournemouth following relegation, and there were question marks over his replacement Marco Silva, but the Portuguese proved his doubters wrong, producing a team that dominated the division.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a remarkable 43 goals in 44 league games, and with the attacking talent of Harry Wilson, Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano and Bobby Decordova-Reid in the team, Silva's men strolled to the title with a total of 90 points.

6 Norwich City (2018-19)

Pressure was on Norwich manager Daniel Farke heading into the 2018-19 campaign after an underwhelming first season at Carrow Road.

The Canaries had got off to a slow start to the season, but once they found their form, they were impossible to stop, and they won the Championship title with a total of 94 points.

The likes of Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez had all arrived in East Anglia as relative unknowns, but they certainly made a name for themselves, while academy products such as Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis also starred.

5 Leeds United (2019-20)

After agonisingly missing out on promotion as they were beaten by Derby County in the play-offs the previous season, Leeds went one better and secured the Championship title in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Whites spent much of the season inside the automatic promotion places, with the likes of Ben White, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison all playing a crucial role in their success.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa established himself as a legend at Elland Road as he ended the club's 16-year exile from the Premier League.

4 Leicester City (2013-14)

The 2013-14 season marked the start of a remarkable period in Leicester's history as they won the Championship title with a total of 102 points under the guidance of Nigel Pearson.

The Foxes had been beaten in dramatic fashion by Watford in the play-offs the previous season, but it was much more comfortable this time around as they sealed their top flight return with six games to spare.

Players such as Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy played an integral role in Leicester's promotion, but this would only be the start of the story, with many of the same squad lifting the Premier League title just two years later.

3 Burnley (2022-23)

It was an outstanding first season in charge for Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor as his Burnley side won the Championship title with a total of 101 points.

The Clarets brought in a huge influx of players over the summer, but Kompany built a side playing attractive, attacking football, instilling the same winning mentality in his squad that saw him win multiple titles as a player at Manchester City.

Burnley became the fastest team to secure promotion in Championship history when they did so with seven games remaining, and they sealed the title with a 1-0 win at the home of their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

2 Reading (2005-06)

No list of the best Championship teams of all time would be complete without Reading, who won the title in the 2005-06 season with a remarkable total of 106 points, which remains a record to this day.

The Royals spent almost the entire season in the automatic promotion places, losing just two games all campaign under the guidance of manager Steve Coppell.

Reading may currently be going through hard times as they struggle towards the bottom of League One, but they can reflect proudly on a points total that will be incredibly difficult for any team to beat.

1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2017-18)

Wolves top the list of the best teams in Championship history having won the title with a total of 99 points in the 2017-18 campaign.

It was a huge coup for Wolves to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, and he built one of the most formidable teams the second tier has ever seen.

With a mix of experienced players such as John Ruddy, Matt Doherty and Conor Coady, and stars like Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro and Leo Bonatini, it is hard to argue that they are the most talented team to have graced the Championship.