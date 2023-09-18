Highlights The League Two play-off final between Carlisle United and Stockport County was an enthralling fixture, ending in a 1-1 draw and decided by penalties, with Carlisle emerging victorious and gaining promotion to League One. Drama.

The best League Two play-off finals since the restructuring of the competition have included intense matches, like Wycombe Wanderers vs Southend United in 2015, Coventry City vs Exeter City in 2018, and Bristol Rovers vs Shrewsbury Town in 2007.

The League Two play-off final has a rich history of memorable moments, including Bournemouth defeating Lincoln City 5-2 in 2003 and Blackpool's victory over Exeter City in 2017.

The League Two play-off final has had some incredible matches and has entertained football fans for decades.

The 2022/23 final between Carlisle United and Stockport County was an enthralling fixture and one that will be remembered by many, with the Cumbrians coming out on top and attaining promotion to League One.

The entertainment that this fixture provided got us thinking here at Football League World about which League Two final was the best.

Here are the 10 best League Two play-off finals that have been played since the restructuring of the competition from a two-legged fixture to a one-off final - Do you agree?

10 Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Southend United (AET - Southend won 7-6 on penalties) – 2015

In normal time, the game would end 0-0 between the sides in a relatively dull affair. However, the match would ignite in extra-time as Wycombe opened the scoring five minutes into the period as the ball would deflect off Southend keeper Daniel Bentley into the net after a free-kick from Joe Jacobson struck the bar.

Southend would push for an equaliser in the second half of the extra period and would get it dramatically in the 122nd minute, as Joe Pigott placed the ball into the Wycombe net as the ball fell to him as a cross was half cleared, taking the game to penalties.

Southend would win the game 7-6 on penalties as Samuel Wood failed to convert his penalty.

9 Coventry City 3-1 Exeter City – 2018

Exeter would be made to rue their failure to capitalise on their first-half performance as Coventry would come out and obliterate them in the second.

Coventry would score three goals in the space of 20 minutes, with Jordan Willis opening the scoring in the 49th minute. Exeter would get a goal back in the 89th minute, and this seemed to spur them on as they came close twice before the final whistle would blow.

8 Bristol Rovers 3-1 Shrewsbury Town – 2007

Shrewsbury brought the game to life immediately as they opened the scoring in the third minute as Stewart Drummond headed a set-piece past Steve Phillips in the Bristol goal.

This would inspire a fightback from the Pirates, as they would respond with two goals in the first half to put them ahead as the sides went in at the break.

Shrewsbury would go in search of the equaliser but would be unable to find it, and once their left-back Marc Tierney was sent off in the 89th minute, the game was over, as Sammy Igoe would score a minute later.

7 Bournemouth 5-2 Lincoln City – 2003

The final would witness a goal spree as the sides scored seven goals between them. Bournemouth would open the scoring in the 29th minute, with Lincoln equalising six minutes later. The teams would remain cagey throughout the rest of the half until Carl Fletcher would send Lincoln into the changing room needing to find an equaliser in the second half right on the whistle.

Lincoln would come out with a new-found vigour in their search to bring the scores level, but Bournemouth would end any chance of that, as Sean O’Driscoll’s side doubled their lead in five minutes with Stephen Purches and Gareth O’Connor putting the ball in the net.

Mark Bailey would get one back for Lincoln in the 75th minute, but once again, Bournemouth would extinguish this comeback as Fletcher got his second two minutes later. Bournemouth would go up to League One after winning the game 5-2.

6 Blackpool 2-1 Exeter City – 2017

The final would explode into action as Brad Potts put Blackpool ahead in the third minute. This shock start would leave Exeter chasing the game, with Blackpool happy to sit back and soak up pressure. Exeter would have 64% possession, displaying their control of the game.

This control would pay off before the sides went in for half-time, as David Wheeler equalised for the Devon side in the 40th minute.

The second half would be tense in its opening stages, but Blackpool would retake the lead once again as Mark Cullen slotted home in the 64th minute. Exeter would throw all they had at the Blackpool net in the final stages, but it would be fruitless as the Seasiders would win 2-1, seeing them win promotion to League One.

5 Wycombe Wanderers 4-2 Preston North End – 1994

This final would be another goal fest, as Wycombe came out on top, scoring four to Preston’s two.

Preston would strike first, however, in the 32nd minute, but Martin O’Neill’s side would equalise immediately a minute later. Once Preston went ahead once again in the 37th minute, it was evident to all at the time that they were witnessing a classic.

Wycombe would come out in the second half a determined side as the team would score three unanswered goals, equalising immediately at the beginning of the period in the 47th minute and finishing the scoring in the 68th minute as O’Neill’s side secured the result, seeing them gain promotion to the old Second Division.

4 Blackpool 2-2 Torquay United (AET - Torquay won 5-4 on penalties) – 1991

Torquay came into the final having sneaked into the play-offs, while Blackpool missed out on automatic promotion by one point. Many would have expected this to be an easy victory for Blackpool, but Torquay would shock everybody as they took the Tangerines all the way to penalties, ultimately beating them.

Torquay would have been worried as Blackpool opened the scoring in the seventh minute, but the Gulls would go into half-time ahead, leading 2-1.

Blackpool would equalise in the 76th minute as Chris Curran turned the ball into his own net. This would not cost Torquay the game, as they would win the penalty shootout 5-4, giving them promotion from the old Fourth Division.

3 Carlisle United 1-1 Stockport County (AET - Carlisle won 5-4 on penalties) – 2023

The low-scoring fixture would have you thinking the game was a dull affair; however, you would be wrong to think so. The scoring would be opened by a goal from Jon Mellish, giving Stockport County the lead going into the break.

Carlisle would equalise late in the game as substitute Omari Patrick fired home in the 84th minute, taking the game to extra time. Neither side would be able to find that winning goal, meaning it would be decided by penalties.

Carlisle would come out on top in the shootout, taking them to League One for the 2023/24 season.

2 Dagenham and Redbridge 3-2 Rotherham United – 2010

Dagenham would dominate the early exchanges of the game, and this would pay off as they took the lead in the 38th minute. However, this lead would be short-lived as Rotherham equalised a minute later.

The sides would go in level at the break, but Danny Green would put Dagenham back in front ten minutes into the second half. But once again, a quick reply would result in the sides being level in the 61st minute.

However, Dagenham would have the last say in the 70th minute as Jon Nurse scored from a corner. The Yorkshire club would go in search of a response for the third time. However, they would come up short and watch Dagenham lift the play-off trophy at Wembley.

1 Stockport County 3-2 Rochdale – 2008

The final was a Greater Manchester affair, North versus South. There was great excitement going into the final, as locals would have bragging rights and both sides had narrowly missed out on automatic promotion that season.

The North Manchester side would take the lead as Rory McArdle put the ball in the Stockport net. However, Rochdale’s Nathan Stanton would turn the ball into his own goal, meaning that the sides would go in level at half-time.

Irish international Anthony Pilkington put the South Manchester side in front four minutes into the second half, and this was followed by another goal from Stockport in the 67th minute.

Rochdale would respond ten minutes later, halving the deficit, and they would push hard to bring the sides level before the final whistle, but they would be unable to penetrate the Stockport defence for a third time.

Stockport would achieve promotion to League One due to winning this game 3-2, with their Manchester rivals stuck in League Two for another season.