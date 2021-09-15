‘That’s why he turned down Leeds’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as player excels against Blackpool

Huddersfield Town got back to winning ways last night with a 3-0 victory away at Blackpool.

The Terriers, who have since reclaimed a spot back in the play-off positions, tasted defeat for the first time on the road against Stoke City at the weekend.

Carlos Corberan’s side had won their last three games going into the fixture in Staffordshire but bounced back emphatically against a Blackpool side who were high in confidence after beating Fulham on Saturday.

After a goalless first half at Bloomfield Road, Josh Koroma opened the scoring for the visitors in the 48th minute.

24 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Jordan Rhodes currently wears what number? 9 10 17 19

Matty Pearson doubled the advantage six minutes later, grabbing his third of the season from centre-back before Jonathan Hogg added a third in the 62nd minute in spectacular fashion.

One player who particularly shone against The Seasiders was Lewis O’Brien.

The 22-year-old, who has been the subject of interest from Leeds United throughout summer, has not let the speculation get to him and has started the last five games for the Terriers.

The midfielder is a product of the club’s academy system, and since his senior debut in 2019, he has accumulated just shy of 100 appearances.

Here, we take a look at how some Huddersfield fans have reacted to O’Brien’s performance on Twitter…

Lewis O'brien wanted premier league football That's why he turned down leeds to stay at #htafc — Chris Heley (@heley_chris) September 14, 2021

Lewis O'brien still a chasing players down at top speed @ 90+2 mins 🤩 #htafc — Ed 🇪🇪 (@ewcs0) September 14, 2021

Sign a contract extension Lewis 🤞🤞 — @martin71109 (@martin711091) September 14, 2021

Another amazing performance from the team and we are taking our chances. Looking forward to forest. Well done buddy 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Terrier12 💙 (@terriers2907) September 14, 2021

You beauty! — Jmos33 (@Jmos331) September 14, 2021

Fabulous player really surprised he is still at HTFC but great for you that he is — canary norwich. (@canarynorwich) September 14, 2021

another top performance from you again lewis! UTT! — FelixMitchell (@FelixMitchell1) September 14, 2021