‘That’s why he should start’ – These Blackburn fans praise ‘superb’ player after performance against Birmingham

After a run of three games without a victory, Blackburn Rovers got back to winning ways on the road against Birmingham City today.

A late, late goal from Naby Sarr broke Rovers’ hearts at Huddersfield Town in midweek, so it was vital to get back on track in the Second City, and they’d need their talisman Adam Armstrong to step up to the plate.

The prolific former Newcastle United striker was coming into the game on the back of just one goal in seven games – but he made up for it by firing in the opening goal in the first half.

And after a whole year out through injury, Bradley Dack finally got himself back on the scoresheet after two low-key substitute appearances before this outing.

With Birmingham having committed men forward on the attack to try and salvage an equaliser, they were hit by the brilliance of Dack on the edge of the box, as he curled the ball in to seal a precious three points.

But it was the skill and work rate of another player that made the goal for Dack that is being lauded by Rovers fans.

Tyrhys Dolan came off the bench and put the fear into the Birmingham defenders, and even though he had three men around him he still managed to supply Dack with the ball to fire home.

Dolan has exceeded all expectations since arriving from Preston in the summer, and after an explosive start to his Rovers career, he’s been restricted to cameos in recent weeks.

Now though Blackburn fans are calling for him to start once again – you can check out the best reactions from Twitter below.

Dolan causes so many problems with that pace and skill. Great option to have — Matt Southgate (@MattSouthgate1) January 2, 2021

Great finish from Dacky but did you see the panic that Dolan put into those defenders when he was running at them. That’s why he should start over Gallagher. #Rovers — Rovers 🥀 (@_onerovers) January 2, 2021

Dolan has been brilliant since coming on. One of the few players who has kept hold of the ball #Rovers — Matt Arrowsmith (@arrowsm) January 2, 2021

All about Tyrhys Dolan that goal. He's got to start games! His desire, creativity and drive is fantastic!! #Rovers — Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) January 2, 2021

What does Dolan have to do to get in the starting line up? He made that goal. Cracking player #rovers — Amy Prescott (@MoCuishle_) January 2, 2021

Why is Tyrhys not getting more minutes man! — Tez (@tezilyas) January 2, 2021

Huge credit to Tyrhys there, what a player — BrfcJms🥭 (@Brfc_Jms) January 2, 2021

Dolan and dack superb — Dave Fielding (@DaveBrfc1875) January 2, 2021