‘That’s where we thrive’ – Gary Rowett makes claim involving Millwall and West Brom

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has claimed to the South London Press that his side will thrive as underdogs when they take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The Lions head into the game off the back of having lost their last four games across all competitions and will be hoping that a vocal home crowd can roar them onto a much needed victory against the promotion contenders.

On the flip side of this clash, the Baggies are also on a poor run of form, having only won once in their last four, thus seeing the pressure increase to intense levels on the shoulders of their head coach Valerien Ismael.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rowett was quick to stress that his side could use their tag as underdogs to their advantage on Saturday:

“What is good for us is that it is a top team that allows us to be the underdog going into the game. That’s where we thrive. If I’m being honest I think we’ve been better against the better teams, – so that should help us.”

A victory for Millwall on home turf could see them leap up the table if other results across the Sky Bet Championship go their way, so it should make for an interesting game at the Den.

Meanwhile the Lions remain keen on bringing in a new striker before the transfer deadline, having recently seen Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson move to Salford City and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

The Verdict

This is sure to be an intriguing clash between two sides who play a similar brand of football.

West Brom are the side that are under the most pressure heading into what appears to be a tricky fixture at the Den and the Lions certainly need to play on that fact.

They have shown on numerous occasions in the past that they can mix it with the so called ‘big boys’ of the division, so it would be fair to assume that this is likely to be a closely fought match.

Anyone can beat anyone in the Championship and that is why we love it.