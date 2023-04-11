EFL pundit Sam Parkin has suggested that Cardiff City's season is likely to be defined by the outcome of their meetings with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town later this month.

The Bluebirds would have been hoping to back up their recent victory over Blackpool by securing a positive result in their meeting with Sunderland yesterday.

However, a second-half strike from Dennis Cirkin sealed all three points for the visitors at the Cardiff City Stadium.

As a result of this defeat, Cardiff slipped to 21st in the Championship standings.

Currently only one point above Reading, the Bluebirds know that a failure to deliver the goods between now and the end of the term could result in relegation to League One.

Only a single point separates Cardiff from Huddersfield while there is a three point gap between them and Rotherham.

The Bluebirds were on course to beat the Millers earlier this month at the AESSEAL New York Stadium before this game was abandoned due to bad weather in the second-half.

What has Sam Parkin said about Cardiff City's battle against relegation?

Making reference to Cardiff, Parkin has predicted that the outcome of Cardiff's upcoming clashes with Rotherham and Huddersfield will have a major impact on the club's survival hopes.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League highlights show, Parkin said: "They've got a fighting chance, two games against Rotherham and against Huddersfield.

"I believe that's where their season will be defined."

Will the Bluebirds be able to head into their games with Rotherham and Huddersfield with some momentum?

Before these two crucial fixtures, Cardiff are set to take on Sheffield United, Watford and Stoke City in the Championship.

With the Blades currently vying for promotion, the Bluebirds will need to be at their very best in order to have a chance of securing a positive result at Bramall Lane this weekend.

As for their clashes with Watford and Stoke, Cardiff may view these fixtures as more realistic opportunities to build upon their current points tally (42).

In order for the Bluebirds to carry some momentum heading into their meetings with Rotherham and Huddersfield, they will require Sory Kaba to be firing on all cylinders in their upcoming games.

A stand-out performer for Cardiff since joining the club on loan from FC Midtjylland in January, the 28-year-old has provided four direct goal contributions in his last four league appearances and thus will be confident in his ability to cause issues for the Blades, the Hornets and the Potters.