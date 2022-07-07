“That’s where every player wants to go” – Pundit assesses Nottingham Forest and Norwich City transfer battle for Championship star

Nottingham Forest are battling to secure the signing of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that Norwich City are also in pursuit, however, the Reds’ Premier League advantage could be pivotal in this scenario.

Nixon’s report goes on to claim that Forest are readying a £10 million bid for the exciting midfielder, following what was an excellent campaign for O’Brien in a personal sense.

Addressing the current interest in the midfielder in conversation with Football League World, Carlton Palmer believes that Nottingham Forest are in the ascendancy in this particular race: “I wouldn’t automatically rule Norwich out of it. But you know, with Forest in the driving seat being in the Premier League.

“That’s where every player wants to go and play and you would just assume that Nottingham Forest would pay a better salary than what Norwich are able to do.”

The verdict

O’Brien emerged as one of the division’s top players last season, with his ability to read the game quicker than most, excellent technical ability and relentlessness all on show in Huddersfield colours.

Showing Premier League ability over the last couple of seasons, it would be no shock to see a move to England’s top-flight happening this summer.

It will be interesting to see what kind of figure the Terriers would demand if he is to depart, given the importance he has in the team, especially with the Yorkshire club hoping to mount another promotion push.

Given that there is Premier League interest, and Huddersfield’s ambitions next season, it is difficult to see the Terriers selling to a Championship rival in Norwich, even if they were to manage to trump Forest’s offer.