Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton believes Leeds United managerial target Daniel Farke is the perfect choice for the Whites to appoint this summer.

It was revealed recently that Farke is the leading candidate for the Leeds job as they close in on naming their new head coach.

That's according to the Daily Mail who say the Whites hierarchy have now identified the 46-year-old as their number one choice for the position.

The German manager is well-known to fans in England, as he has previously spent almost four years in charge of Norwich City, where he won promotion to the Premier League twice, as champions no less.

However, his most recent job came in the Bundesliga, with Farke having been in charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach as they finished tenth in the table.

What are the pundits saying about Daniel Farke potentially joining Leeds?

Prutton believes Leeds would be making a sensible choice by appointing Farke, given his experience of winning the Championship previously.

Speaking via the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Sky Sports EFL host said: "He's done that with the same club twice in different incarnations at Norwich and I think it would be a very positive move if he was to become Leeds United's next manager. Daniel got so much out of the players at his disposal at Norwich that were pulling up at trees such as Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.

"He got so much out of the way that those two played together that they were a proper joy to watch. Let's be honest, they made light work of the Championship."

He believes Farke is the man to get the Whites back on track, in spite of not being a huge name, he added: "It's been a turbulent last season and a half for Leeds fans. But if somebody gave you a relatively straightforward pass out the Championship, even though it's not necessarily one of the ginormous names of world football and I mean that with the greatest respect, but if someone says Farke comes in and gets you promoted with the minimum of fuss than that is absolutely boxed off and a tick in the right direction. That's what you want.

"The first port of call is getting back in the Premier League. It has to be the priority. Leeds is different to Norwich but I think Daniel would handle it. It would be a test but it would be a test that I am sure he would relish."

Despite his more calming and relaxed nature as a coach, Prutton still believes Farke can turn a side into a winning machine, he continued: "Daniel Farke is quite softly spoken but he certainly gets his points across and he can get a team operating in the Championship, winning in the Championship and more importantly getting promoted. If he comes in and does his talking on the pitch and on the training ground then that would do for Leeds fans I think."

Would Farke be a good appointment for Leeds?

Farke is the obvious stand-out candidate on Leeds' managerial shortlist.

Not only does he have two impressive title wins on his CV in the Championship, but he did them with a relatively small budget, and all whilst playing an exciting possession-based brand of football.

Farke had to work with what he had largely and improved many of the players at his disposal in doing so, too.

Leeds could go or a more left-field option, but if the Whites want experience, then Farke is the obvious choice, and will give them a strong chance of bouncing straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.