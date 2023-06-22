Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has offered his immediate reaction to the club’s fixture list being announced.

The Welsh outfit have become one of the stories of the lower divisions in recent years due to their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Promotion to League Two for next season has put a lot of eyeballs on the club and Thursday’s fixture schedule release has seen the manager give his reaction.

What has Phil Parkinson made of Wrexham’s fixture schedule?

The 55-year-old revealed his delight at Wrexham’s first game of the season coming at home at the Racecourse ground.

Parkinson has highlighted the team’s stellar home form last season, claiming that their aim will be to maintain that as they rise up the ranks of the English pyramid.

When asked if he was happy with the club’s first fixture being at home, Parkinson responded, via Sky Sports: “Very much so.

“That’s what we wanted, a home game to celebrate our return to the EFL.

“You can’t ask for anymore, a great fixture, and it’s one we’re really going to look forward to.

“I think you look at the early fixtures, we’ve got to be happy that three of the first five are at home, and we had a decent record at the Racecourse last year and the aim is to obviously try and reproduce that.”

Wrexham’s first game back in the Football League comes against MK Dons at the Racecourse ground, with the fixture set for 5 August.

MK Dons have dropped down from League One, so will be looking to compete for promotion straight back to the third tier at the first attempt.

They will pose a significant threat to Parkinson’s side and give them a good indication of what to expect in life in League Two.

The sky appears to be the limit for this club, so the aim will be to immediately compete in the fourth tier without any fear of a relegation battle.

While back-to-back promotions may prove a stretch, there is no reason why Wrexham can’t aim for that kind of achievement given the backing of the ownership.

The club will bring a lot of attention to League Two next season, which will be welcomed by their rivals.

But perhaps their popularity will also put a target on their backs, so they will prove a very interesting team to follow next season.