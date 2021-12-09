‘That’s what I needed’ – Chelsea player reveals how he’s finding life away from Stamford Bridge at EFL club

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman has told Reading’s official website that he is grateful for the opportunity that the Sky Bet Championship side has given him.

The left back arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as one of several signings for the Royals and has quickly adapted to life in the second tier under the guidance of Veljko Paunovic.

Rahman originally joined Chelsea back in 2015 from German side Augsburg but has since only made 23 appearances for the Blues, thus leading to him being loaned out to the likes of Schalke, Stade Reims, RCD Mallorca, PAOK Salonika and now Reading.

Speaking recently about his time with the Berkshire outfit so far, Rahman was quick to make the following admission:

“It’s been great, the lads are good and I’ve enjoyed myself here so far. I’m very grateful and happy for the game time.

“I appreciate it a lot as that’s what I needed, and the opportunity means a lot.”

Rahman – who has also been joined at Reading by his Chelsea teammate Danny Drinkwater – has now made a total of 16 league appearances for his new side so far.

The defender has three years left to run on his current contract with his parent club.

The Verdict

The Royals did well to get in any players at all during the summer let alone an individual that is as good as Rahman is.

He has had it tough at Chelsea since moving there six years ago but now appears to be really enjoying his football with the Championship side so far.

The full back fits in well to how Paunovic wants his side to play football and has proven to be a real shrewd addition so far.

He should arguably be playing at a higher level than the second tier and for that reason the recruitment team at Reading deserve a pat on the back for bringing him to the football club.