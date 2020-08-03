‘That’s too much’ – Price revealed for Leeds United to snap up creative ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have made an enquiry over the availability of Emiliano Buendia at Norwich City, with the Canaries quoting them a £25m fee according to the Daily Mail.

A creative talent in the final third, Buendia could be a decent signing for a Premier League side, if they can get the best out of him and keep his levels at a consistently high level.

Would £25m be a fair price for him or a little bit steep, though? Some of our team here at Football League World discuss:

Alfie Burns

I’m not overly convinced that Leeds should be splashing so much on Buendia this summer.

He’s got undoubted talent, creates a lot of chances and Leeds need a player of his ilk, but is there better out there ready to rip into the Premier League?

For me, there absolutely are better options out there than Buendia.

Eight goal contributions in the Premier League doesn’t stand out, despite Norwich’s struggles, so I just feel Leeds need to get someone with a guaranteed goal output for the sort of money quoted.

Half the £25m and it’s a bit of a no-brainer, but I can’t see Norwich getting anywhere with a sale with that valuation in mind.

Quiz: Have these 15 current and ex-Leeds United players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Pablo Hernandez Yes No

Sam Rourke

No, that’s too much.

I do really like Buendia, he’s a classy attacking midfielder that brings a real element of creativity and drive, but that figure is too hefty.

The 23-year-old played a major role in Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season, and initially, he started the 19/20 campaign in similar fashion.

But as the Canaries’ form dwindled, so did the midfielder’s and his output in-terms of assists and goals seemed to fade as the season progressed.

Ultimately, Buendia only managed to muster up one Premier League goal which is not a great return for a player who plays primarily in the final third, though his seven assists are relatively respectable.

The stats just do not back up the price-tag of £25m for me, and think a fee in the region of £12-15m is more realistic.

Jacob Potter

This is a difficult one.

Buendia has really impressed me whilst with Norwich City, especially when they won promotion into the Premier League in the 2018/19 season.

But he hasn’t exactly been able to replicate that form in the top-flight with the Canaries, so I have my doubts as to whether he’s worth the £25million being quoted here.

You have to feel as though Leeds could find a more experienced option in midfield than Buendia, especially with the prospect of playing for Marcelo Bielsa attracting some high-profile players to the club.

There are definitely better options out there for Leeds as they look to plan for life back in the Premier League.