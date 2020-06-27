Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘That’s the whole point’, ‘Times have changed’ – Many QPR fans left outraged by club’s recent ‘plea’ to supporters

9 mins ago

Queens Park Rangers fans have reacted angrily after the club urged its supporters to avoid purchasing unlicensed merchandise, as it’s damaging the club’s ‘vital revenue streams’.

The West London club have not hidden their financial woes for the past few seasons. Since being dealt a record FFP fine back in 2018, they’ve been open in admitting their lack of funding and subsequent cost-cutting, but now it seems those cuts might have crossed the line with some fans.

On Twitter yesterday, the club issued a tweet urging its fans not to purchase unlicensed QPR material online, as it is ‘damaging vital revenue streams’.

QPR went into the season with the fourth-lowest budget in the Championship. The temporary break in football then will have hit them harder than most, and it seems that the fans’ purchasing of unlicensed material is adding to that damage.

Mainly, the fans have been buying retro kits online, which aren’t currently available on the club’s website.

Here’s how the QPR fans reacted to the club’s Twitter ‘plea’:


