‘That’s the whole point’, ‘Times have changed’ – Many QPR fans left outraged by club’s recent ‘plea’ to supporters

Queens Park Rangers fans have reacted angrily after the club urged its supporters to avoid purchasing unlicensed merchandise, as it’s damaging the club’s ‘vital revenue streams’.

The West London club have not hidden their financial woes for the past few seasons. Since being dealt a record FFP fine back in 2018, they’ve been open in admitting their lack of funding and subsequent cost-cutting, but now it seems those cuts might have crossed the line with some fans.

On Twitter yesterday, the club issued a tweet urging its fans not to purchase unlicensed QPR material online, as it is ‘damaging vital revenue streams’.

Can you get 100% QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Jimmy Anderson Yes No

QPR went into the season with the fourth-lowest budget in the Championship. The temporary break in football then will have hit them harder than most, and it seems that the fans’ purchasing of unlicensed material is adding to that damage.

Mainly, the fans have been buying retro kits online, which aren’t currently available on the club’s website.

Here’s how the QPR fans reacted to the club’s Twitter ‘plea’:

The club shop don’t sell those items that’s the whole point people go to other sources — Liam McDonagh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@Liam_McDonagh19) June 26, 2020

Times have changed, start selling good retro stuff and you can charge what you like — George Aston (@GeorgeAston92) June 26, 2020

Improve the quality and people will buy it! — Christian Harber (@QPR1980) June 26, 2020

While I have never purchased unlicensed QPR products, I can see why people do. QPR merchandise, especially kits, aren't cheap, especially if you live internationally and have to pay a big shipping fee. Also, QPR kit quality recently leaves a lot to be desired — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) June 26, 2020

When you stop charging £80 odd for a kids kit, that bobbles up after one wear, I'll think about it. — James Smith (@SmudgeQPR) June 26, 2020

Our club shop don’t even stock the items people are burying if our products were better quality more people would buy them — Kieren O’Rourke (@KierenIs) June 26, 2020

Maybe think about stocking the items people actually want to buy then? Would love a Guinness shirt but nope you don't sell it — Will Pound (@will_pound) June 26, 2020