‘That’s the type of player’ – Journalist makes claim over West Brom’s transfer plans

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield has told GiveMeSport that he could see West Bromwich Albion moving for a Daryl Dike type player next month when the January transfer window opens.

Of course Dike is a striker who previously worked under Valérien Ismaël during the duo’s time together at Barnsley and he certainly thrived whilst playing in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

The Baggies are known to want to add a new attacker to their squad after missing out on the signing of one over the summer, so it will be intriguing to see who comes in during the next month.

Now Hatfield has made his observation of what he believes Albion are looking for in the upcoming market, as he stated the following recently:

“I expect Albion to be looking at very much a Daryl Dike type of player, which we have seen flourish under Ismael before.

“I think that’s the type of player we’re going to be seeing heavily linked with Albion coming up to January.”

At present the Baggies have the likes of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Jordan Hugill and Kenneth Zohore at their disposal as their existing striking options – however it is expected that at least one of them will depart in the winter window.

Hugill is reportedly set to be recalled by his parent club Norwich City, whilst there are plenty of doubts over the future of Zohore, who has been rarely involved this season.

The Verdict

This is set to be a crucial window for Albion as whoever they bring in will have to hit the ground running in terms of scoring goals and creating chances.

Ideally they need to sign a striker who is better or at least as good as what they have and that is something that is easier said than done.

The Baggies do however have money to spend which should in turn see them have the capabilities to bring in someone who has the quality to play in the Premier League.

Whether that individual proves to be Dike remains to be seen but make no mistake about it, Albion will be determined to get their man, no matter who he is.