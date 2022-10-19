“That’s the type of manager” – Pundit delivers opinion on current EFL boss as West Brom cast eyes

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is an individual who has emerged on West Brom’s radar as they continue their managerial search.

A report from Football Insider stated that the Latics boss currently has admirers from within the West Brom hierarchy and is under consideration at this stage.

Richardson has enjoyed an excellent rise with his Wigan side since fully taking charge of the club in March 2021, with the 42-year-old certainly on an upward trajectory in his managerial career.

When asked if Richardson is the kind of manager who should be tasked with filling the vacancy at The Hawthorns, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I mean, if you look at Wigan, won promotion last season, doing well in the league this season, and not really having a lot of money.

“That’s the type of manager West Brom are looking for.

“Leam would be a good fit for West Brom. He’s done a fantastic job in getting Wigan to the Championship with limited resources, so it would be a good fit.”

The verdict

Richardson certainly deserves to be in the frame at a big club like West Brom and he is certainly a manager with an excellent future ahead of him.

He has proven to meet the demands of different challenges at Wigan, with the Latics boss showing great levels of grit and determination to get his side out of a difficult situation during the early days of his tenure, before displaying an exciting brand of attacking football to win promotion the following year.

Now, in the Championship, his Wigan side have been very competitive and have proven to be tough opposition for most thus far.

He certainly would be a good fit at The Hawthorns, but whether or not he is the best candidate from all the names that have been associated with the job thus far is another story.