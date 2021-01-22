Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘That’s the least of our worries’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to imminent player agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Charlton are in talks with Preston over a deal to sign Jayden Stockley, according to South London Press.

Lee Bowyer’s men are the joint second highest goalscorers in League One, but have already added Danish frontman Ronnie Schwartz and Liverpool winger Liam Millar to their squad this month.

However, despite their problems appearing to lie in the defensive areas, the Addicks boss is still looking to bolster his frontline – with the South Londoners hoping to bring Stockley to The Valley on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Stockley moved to Preston from Exeter, where he scored 51 times in 98 appearances, two years ago, although the striker has generally struggled at Deepdale, finding the net on nine occasions.

His poor goalscoring form has seen him starved of opportunities under Alex Neil – with Stockley making just four Championship starts for the Whites this term, and none in the previous month.

He did start the recent FA Cup third-round defeat at Wycombe, but that outing at Adams Park could turn out to be his last in a Preston shirt – with a move to Charlton on the cards.

Here’s how the Charlton faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the news of Stockley’s possible arrival:


