Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘That’s the last we’ll see of him’, ‘Every cloud’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Gaetan Bong development

Published

1 min ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s loss against Coventry City on Sunday afternoon came with an added cost today with the retrospective suspension of Reds’ left-back Gaetan Bong.

The Cameroon defender was charged with violent conduct, owing to an incident just before half time where he appeared to strike Sky Blues player Callum O’Hare in the face with his hand.

It wasn’t picked up by the referee or his assistant at the time, but it was caught on camera and subsequently Bong was punished, meaning he will now miss Forest’s next three matches.

Bong has never been a regular for Forest but due to the club’s lack of options at left-back having failed to source a Yuri Ribeiro replacement so far this summer, the 33-year-old had to start against Coventry.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Nottingham Forest’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15

2020/21?

And by the time he has returned from his suspension Forest may have new blood on the left-hand side of the pitch, meaning that the first match of the Tricky Trees’ season could potentially be Bong’s last.

Forest fans have been reacting to the news that Bong will miss their fixtures against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup, plus league matches against Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers and it’s fair to say that many are not that fussed despite the lack of cover in his area of the pitch.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That’s the last we’ll see of him’, ‘Every cloud’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Gaetan Bong development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: