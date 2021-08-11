‘That’s the last we’ll see of him’, ‘Every cloud’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Gaetan Bong development

Nottingham Forest’s loss against Coventry City on Sunday afternoon came with an added cost today with the retrospective suspension of Reds’ left-back Gaetan Bong.

The Cameroon defender was charged with violent conduct, owing to an incident just before half time where he appeared to strike Sky Blues player Callum O’Hare in the face with his hand.

Essa foi a agressão de Bong em O'Hare. Agora o Forest fica sem lateral esquerdo disponível para as próximas três partidas. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/9vl63C60HG — Nottingham Forest 🇧🇷 (@NFFCBrasil) August 11, 2021

It wasn’t picked up by the referee or his assistant at the time, but it was caught on camera and subsequently Bong was punished, meaning he will now miss Forest’s next three matches.

Bong has never been a regular for Forest but due to the club’s lack of options at left-back having failed to source a Yuri Ribeiro replacement so far this summer, the 33-year-old had to start against Coventry.

And by the time he has returned from his suspension Forest may have new blood on the left-hand side of the pitch, meaning that the first match of the Tricky Trees’ season could potentially be Bong’s last.

Forest fans have been reacting to the news that Bong will miss their fixtures against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup, plus league matches against Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers and it’s fair to say that many are not that fussed despite the lack of cover in his area of the pitch.

You couldn’t really make it up could you? 😳 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) August 11, 2021

If we appeal this decision could the ban be extended, because, yer know… — London Trickies (@LondonTrickies) August 11, 2021

Bong might not be anyone's cup of tea – not his worst game up until 80 mins mind! But no point celebrating really is there as it leaves us short! — Owain Parry (@owskie81) August 11, 2021

June 2021 – forest have 4 left backs; Aug 2021 we are down to zero! Was there any logic in loaning out Nicholas ? — Rimal 🏁 (@_Rimal) August 11, 2021

I think that's the last we'll see of him in an #NFFC shirt then. 🙏🤣 — Special Red (@TheSpecialRed1) August 11, 2021

Whatever will we do without him 🙄 — oliver (@oliver75394830) August 11, 2021

Best challenge he’s put in since he joined! — Ian Richardson (@IanARichardson) August 11, 2021

Every cloud…. — Cameron Vardy (@Vardy8cameron) August 11, 2021

His 4th chance of redemption and he’s smacked someone to avoid playing for us. The bloke deserves a statue 😂 https://t.co/r8yLxulLmM — Price (@Pricey1865) August 11, 2021

There you go. I called it on Sunday after the game. Just another reason why Bong must go. https://t.co/8fqq3IwRVl — Harry Wraith (@NotHarry16) August 11, 2021