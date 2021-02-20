‘That’s the exact team I would pick’ – Many Birmingham fans react as line-up for Sheffield Wednesday clash is revealed

Aitor Karanka is facing perhaps his most important game yet as Birmingham City manager as his outfit travel to Sheffield Wednesday today in what could be classed as a relegation six-pointer.

The Blues are on a torrid run in the Championship, winning just one of their last 13 games, but they will go into the match with a little bit of hope considering that sole victory came on the road at Middlesbrough.

But results either side of that winning afternoon on Teesside have been poor to say the very least, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Whatever changes Karanka makes don’t seem to really work, and with a report earlier in the week stating that the Blues board are ready to replace the Spaniard, today could be do or die for his job.

Karanka switched to a 3-5-2 in midweek against Millwall but he’s reverted to a 4-3-3 today, with Mikael San Jose and Lukas Jutkiewicz coming out for wingers Jeremie Bela and Ivan Sanchez.

Despite the negativity in recent weeks surrounding the club, there isn’t that much complaining at the line-up selected by Karanka – check out some of the reactions below.

If that's a 433, that is the exact team I would pick. It's a shame if it's the 4231 and Gardner is out wide or something. It could be anything these days. — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) February 20, 2021

At least we've dropped MSJ. — Liam 💙 (@Liam3617) February 20, 2021

Why hallilovic is not playing mystified me..hope we win but if not karanka gone — Duane James (@ukpayrollserv) February 20, 2021

Karanka finnaly listening and not putting MSJ in the starting 11 — Damion (@Damion63066376) February 20, 2021

Not gonna comment on the XI, just run for 90 minutes and win. — 💙 (@DajerbalJames) February 20, 2021

Get Sunjic off and put Juke on instead then it’d be a good team — Mitch (@MitchWoodward96) February 20, 2021

Karanka has fielded a team capable of winning here. Now, over to the lads to put in a performance. Come on blues!! Don't let us down 👊🏻🔵⚪ — SMITH (@R5M17H) February 20, 2021

Too inconsistent, one minute it’s 3 at the back now it’s 4🤦🏽‍♂️ — joshO (@j5xtra) February 20, 2021