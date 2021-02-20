Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'That's the exact team I would pick' – Many Birmingham fans react as line-up for Sheffield Wednesday clash is revealed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Aitor Karanka is facing perhaps his most important game yet as Birmingham City manager as his outfit travel to Sheffield Wednesday today in what could be classed as a relegation six-pointer.

The Blues are on a torrid run in the Championship, winning just one of their last 13 games, but they will go into the match with a little bit of hope considering that sole victory came on the road at Middlesbrough.

But results either side of that winning afternoon on Teesside have been poor to say the very least, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Whatever changes Karanka makes don’t seem to really work, and with a report earlier in the week stating that the Blues board are ready to replace the Spaniard, today could be do or die for his job.

Karanka switched to a 3-5-2 in midweek against Millwall but he’s reverted to a 4-3-3 today, with Mikael San Jose and Lukas Jutkiewicz coming out for wingers Jeremie Bela and Ivan Sanchez.

Despite the negativity in recent weeks surrounding the club, there isn’t that much complaining at the line-up selected by Karanka – check out some of the reactions below.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

