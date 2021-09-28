‘That’s the end’, ‘Absolute disgrace’ – These Cardiff City fans are furious after latest defeat

Cardiff City fell to a fourth successive defeat as they were thrashed 4-0 by West Brom at home.

Boss Mick McCarthy was under huge pressure going into the clash after the performance in the 5-1 loss at Blackburn over the weekend.

However, despite making changes, he didn’t get the response he wanted, as his Bluebirds side were comprehensively beaten by the Baggies.

An early Karlan Grant goal gave the visitors the lead and Curtis Nelson’s own goal to double Albion’s advantage summed up how it’s going for Cardiff right now.

A stunner from Alex Mowatt and a Matt Phillips strike would cap off an easy win for West Brom, with Cardiff supporters understandably furious, with those that remained at the end of the game booing the side off.

Unsurprisingly, that has increased the scrutiny further on McCarthy, with many now calling for him to go.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Sorry but that’s the end for Mick. Poor team selection again tonight. Wouldn’t change things until it was too late. Shocking! https://t.co/G0MRPjL0t9 — Luke Woosnam (@lukewoos123) September 28, 2021

An absolute disgrace. One of the darker times in recent memory. No clue from top to bottom at the club and a style of play that makes me want to gouge my eyes out. Woe is me — Alex Davies (@Alex_Flange) September 28, 2021

Shocking performance. Stop playing 5 Centre Backs or get out of the club Mick https://t.co/bAPStWdpUd — Pasty (@Gregor_McBeth) September 28, 2021

9 goals conceded in 2.

1 win in the last 7. Not good enough 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/4gRBjaQ7OQ — Christopher Howells (@c_howells) September 28, 2021

Time for mick Mccarthy to go — Johnny Owen Matchstick Man (@OwenMatchstick) September 28, 2021

It’s not just the manager need to change. This club need to change everything 1. New owner who is passionate

2. New board

3 new manager

4. New players who will for the shirt Start the club from scratched. This current club is embarrassing. — Stephen Morris (@stevemorrisT20) September 28, 2021

All I can say is, Mick out pic.twitter.com/2F286sO1BQ — Моrgan Davies – Going home 💙 (@NHSMorgan) September 28, 2021