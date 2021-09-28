Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘That’s the end’, ‘Absolute disgrace’ – These Cardiff City fans are furious after latest defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Cardiff City fell to a fourth successive defeat as they were thrashed 4-0 by West Brom at home.

Boss Mick McCarthy was under huge pressure going into the clash after the performance in the 5-1 loss at Blackburn over the weekend.

However, despite making changes, he didn’t get the response he wanted, as his Bluebirds side were comprehensively beaten by the Baggies.

An early Karlan Grant goal gave the visitors the lead and Curtis Nelson’s own goal to double Albion’s advantage summed up how it’s going for Cardiff right now.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

05/06

A stunner from Alex Mowatt and a Matt Phillips strike would cap off an easy win for West Brom, with Cardiff supporters understandably furious, with those that remained at the end of the game booing the side off.

Unsurprisingly, that has increased the scrutiny further on McCarthy, with many now calling for him to go.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That’s the end’, ‘Absolute disgrace’ – These Cardiff City fans are furious after latest defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: