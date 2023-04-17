Sheffield United wing-back Max Lowe has picked out Paul Heckingbottom's commitment to focusing on the short term as one of his key strengths, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The Blades have spent much of this season in the top two and that's in contrast with the situation they found themselves in last term, with Heckingbottom's men being the chasers for a decent chunk of the 2021/22 campaign following a poor start under Slavisa Jokanovic.

They are now the ones being hunted - but remain in an extremely strong position at this stage after securing an excellent 4-1 victory against Cardiff City at the weekend - a result that has taken them one step closer to sealing automatic promotion.

The current state of play in the promotion race

With Burnley already promoted and on the verge of winning the league title, the Blades just need to focus on keeping their place in the top two now and that won't be the easiest task.

However, they currently have a five-point lead over Luton Town who are in third place and also have a game in hand, something that could end up paying dividends for them if they endure a small blip between now and the end of this term.

They have three consecutive home games coming up after their clash against Manchester City at Wembley, with United playing against Bristol City, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

Those are three winnable games and they could easily come out on top in their final two games of the campaign as well, with the Blades facing Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City away from home.

Max Lowe on Paul Heckingbottom

Managing to remain consistent for much of the season and keeping Middlesbrough at bay when they were threatening to knock United out of the top two, their short-term approach has potentially been key to this.

Speaking on this subject, Lowe said: "The gaffer is really good with tunnel vision and just concentrating on the next game. That's the difference.

"We're not looking at other results, we're looking at ourselves first, whereas they are probably looking at us and thinking 'they've dropped points it's a chance for us'.

"Even when we played in the FA Cup against Blackburn, no one even mentioned Middlesbrough's result in the league that day. It will be the same in every other game."

How important is this short-term approach for Sheffield United?

Reading took this approach during their promotion-winning 2011/12 campaign and this allowed them to go on a fantastic run during the second half of the season.

You feel this approach has had a similar impact at United, though Heckingbottom's men have been consistent for the majority of the campaign and they should be commended for that.

One of their rare poor patches came at a time when they were suffering heavily with injury problems, so that also has to be considered.

Dealing well with off-field speculation too as the club's takeover saga continues to rumble on, the Blades' boss should be commended for his work, but he won't be relaxing or wanting to receive any praise until he gets his side over the line.

If they don't win promotion at the end of this term, all of their hard work would have been for nothing so they need to ensure they don't take their foot off the gas until they seal their place back in the top tier.