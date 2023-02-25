“That’s the difference” – Michael Carrick offers Middlesbrough verdict after West Brom defeat

Michael Carrick was unhappy with how his Middlesbrough side conceded goals in their 2-0 defeat at West Brom on Saturday.

Boro have been flying under the former Manchester United favourite but they found themselves two down inside ten minutes at The Hawthorns, which is how the game finished.

Despite dominating possession after that, Boro struggled for clear chances and the defeat means they trail Sheffield United by seven points in the battle for automatic promotion.

And, speaking to Teesside Live, Carrick made it clear that his team can’t afford to defend the way they did.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing because we don’t like losing games. It was just one of those games in the end. We actually started well for six or seven minutes, looked good on the ball and were composed.

“But we then give away two soft goals in quick succession and that’s the difference today. That puts you on the back foot because there is a long way to get back into the game. Even then, I believed we could get back into the game, but they defended very well with those goals to hang onto.”

The verdict

The Boro boss has summed things up well here and the reality is that they gave Albion a helping hand with the two goals, although the Baggies will rightly say they played some good football in the moves.

From there, it was an uphill task and ultimately Boro couldn’t create much at all even though they had plenty of possession.

But, these things happen in football and whilst it was a bad day on the whole, Boro will be focusing their attention on the next one as they look to get back on track.

