Nottingham Forest

‘That’s sealed Sabri’s fate’, ‘Boo’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to news concerning Bristol City tie

Keith Stroud has been named as the referee for Nottingham Forest’s Championship tie with Bristol City on Saturday, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the East Midlands club. 

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have made a disappointing start to the season and failed to win any of their first four games in all competitions.

Forest sit second bottom in the Championship with only Sheffield Wednesday, who began the season with a 12-point deduction, below them.

They now welcome a Robins side to the City Ground that are top off the table with three wins out of three this term.

Forest will be hoping to end that run and pick up their first points of the season on Saturday, though given the form both sides have shown thus far they may need luck to be on their side.

The Athletic’s Paul Taylor has revealed that Stroud will take charge of the game on Saturday.

The last time he refereed Forest was their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion in February this year, which saw him make some questionable decisions.

The Reds were left feeling rather bitter after some of Stroud’s decisions contributed to them taking just a point.

They haven’t fared well in previous games under the 51-year-old either. Of the 24 times he has taken charge of Forest games previously, the East Midlands side have won just five times and lost on 12 occasions.

Stroud’s history with the club doesn’t seem to be lost on their fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:


