“That’s purely because of him…” – Millwall fan pundit issues clear stance on key club figure

There has been steady progress at Millwall in recent years and the club will hope that 2022/23 can be the season that sees them secure a top six berth.

Given the size of their budget compared to many of the Championship‘s bigger hitters, it’s quite the achievement that the Lions have finished in the top 10 in three of the last five seasons.

Current boss Gary Rowett and his predecessor Neil Harris deserve a huge amount of credit for the club’s strong showing since returning to the second tier and they’ve been aided greatly by stable ownership.

In recent years, the woes of clubs like Derby County have highlighted just how important it is to have the right people at the top.

American businessman John Berylson first invested in the club in 2007 and has since become the majority shareholder and chairman.

He’s seen relegations and promotions during that time but clearly feels that the south London club are onto something good under Rowett as he backed him fairly significantly in the transfer market this summer.

Whether that will translate into a top six finish remains to be seen but judging by the clear stance of FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford, Berylson’s leadership has made him a popular figure at The Den.

He explained: “Our current ownership, I’m happy with it.

“We’ve got a great owner, an American guy called John Berylson. He’s never going to spend £10/15/20 million a year on players but he runs a steady ship.

“We’ve got a good wage structure, I’m pretty sure that he pays off the club’s debt every year, and, obviously, he’s backed the manager this year.

“I think he’s really good. There is a lot, lot worse out there. We are a stable club and that’s purely because of him.”