“That’s probably the only thing” – Nathan Jones shares insight to Luton Town recruitment plans during what remains of summer

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones has hinted that he is seeking a defender as his last summer signing at first-team level, whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

Welcoming seven players to Kenilworth Road already, particularly bolstering their attacking options thus far, Jones has admitted that a Kal Naismith replacement is perhaps the last order of business during these summer months.

The Hatters were edged out of the play-off semi-finals last time out and will be striving to go a little better when the new season gets underway in under two weeks.

Speaking to Luton Today about what the rest of the summer window might look like at Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “That’s probably the only thing as we haven’t replaced Kal Naismith as such, in terms of that, so that’s probably the only one in terms of anything that we can do, but everywhere else we’re fine.

“We’ve got our primary business done, the only thing we can do is protect the future of the club in terms of bring in younger players that will give us more impetus in years to come, so we have a constant convey belt if you like from the academy and those that we bring in and develop ourselves.

“That’s probably the only thing we’re looking to do.”

The verdict

Once again, Jones is assembling an excellent squad at Luton that could cause some damage in the second tier once again.

The Hatters were dealt an immediate blow when the summer window opened its doors, with Naismith leaving Bedfordshire for Bristol City.

Now they are in a position where a Naismith replacement is likely to be the concluding deal of this summer, within the immediate first-team at least.

The Hatters are likely to continue boosting their development team as their more youthful sides look to match the level of success the first-team have seen in recent years.