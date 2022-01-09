‘That’s one way to silence your critics’ – Plenty of Cardiff fans heap praise on youngster after Preston win

Cardiff City are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Preston on Sunday afternoon.

It was a close game that Cardiff edged thanks to two of their own as Isaak Davies and Mark Harris both got on the scoresheet to earn their side the win.

Both clubs selected strong sides that was played behind-closed-doors due to Covid-19 regulations in Wales and it was Cardiff who should have taken the lead early on.

Isaak Davies shot wide, spurning his chance but he didn’t have to wait long for the next. He scored three minutes before half time, cutting in from the left, skipping past two challenges before firing through Daniel Iversen’s legs in the Preston goal.

Cardiff gifted Preston an equaliser after Ciaron Brown’s clumsy challenge allowed Daniel Johnson to step up and score from the spot.

The game then went into extra time where it was settled by an emphatic finish from Mark Harris in the first half of the additional 30 minutes, meaning penalties were avoided for both sides.

It was Davies who drew praise from Cardiff supporters though after he was publicly criticised by manager Steve Morison after his poor showing in the Bournemouth defeat in December.

It looks like the criticism had the desired affect as the academy product was in fine form which was acknowledged by supporters, here’s what they said on Twitter.

Absolutely buzzing for him! Come on isaak lad🔵 — Jake Elford (@Jake_Elf24) January 9, 2022

So glad it was him taken a lot of stick these last few weeks off Morison — Connor Davies (@connordavies612) January 9, 2022

Get in!!!! So happy it was him who scored — ccfcinsider🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcinsiderr) January 9, 2022

@isaakdavies77 so, so glad it was you that scored. Well done. Well deserved! 💙⚽️💙 — Jules Evans (@JulesEvans3) January 9, 2022

Glad it was Isaak that scored 👏 — russ (@dirk7890) January 9, 2022

It’s a shame that his first senior goal was in front of an empty stadium. — Craig Roberts (@Craig_L_Roberts) January 9, 2022

Star boy — OSh4rpy (@JofSharpy) January 9, 2022

Well done 💪🏼 that’s the why to 🤫 your critics https://t.co/pTizZuF86x — FootballBrownie (@FootballBrowni1) January 9, 2022

So happy for @isaakdavies77 He’s going to be a top top player for us and beyond! So excited about what’s to come from him! https://t.co/eZgSK12fYb — Richard (@richardboudier) January 9, 2022