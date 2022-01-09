Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘That’s one way to silence your critics’ – Plenty of Cardiff fans heap praise on youngster after Preston win

Published

1 min ago

on

Cardiff City are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Preston on Sunday afternoon. 

It was a close game that Cardiff edged thanks to two of their own as Isaak Davies and Mark Harris both got on the scoresheet to earn their side the win.

Both clubs selected strong sides that was played behind-closed-doors due to Covid-19 regulations in Wales and it was Cardiff who should have taken the lead early on.

Isaak Davies shot wide, spurning his chance but he didn’t have to wait long for the next. He scored three minutes before half time, cutting in from the left, skipping past two challenges before firing through Daniel Iversen’s legs in the Preston goal.

Cardiff gifted Preston an equaliser after Ciaron Brown’s clumsy challenge allowed Daniel Johnson to step up and score from the spot.

The game then went into extra time where it was settled by an emphatic finish from Mark Harris in the first half of the additional 30 minutes, meaning penalties were avoided for both sides.

It was Davies who drew praise from Cardiff supporters though after he was publicly criticised by manager Steve Morison after his poor showing in the Bournemouth defeat in December.

It looks like the criticism had the desired affect as the academy product was in fine form which was acknowledged by supporters, here’s what they said on Twitter.


