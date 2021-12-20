‘That’s not the case’ – Sheffield United player makes transfer claim

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has told the Yorkshire Post that the players have proved over the past few weeks that none of them need to be sold in January.

The Blades have certainly experienced an upturn in form after the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager and are currently on an unbeaten run of four games in the Sky Bet Championship heading into their match against Fulham this evening.

It is a run that is far and away from the struggles that they experienced earlier in the campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic, with many players having stepped up in terms of the quality of their performances in more recent times.

Now Norwood has made the following claim when he was asked about what has changed since the new manager came in at Bramall Lane:

“When things aren’t going as well as you’d like players are too old, players need moving on, players are done, but we’ve proved in the last couple of weeks that’s not the case and we seemed to have found our spark again.”

A victory for the Blades against the Whites this evening at Craven Cottage could see them move into the top half of the table for the first time in what feels like forever.

Whilst a defeat would see them remain in 14th after 22 games played.

The Verdict

The sacking of Jokanovic has seemingly helped to kick the squad into life and now certain players are finding that extra percentage in their performances that is required to help them move up the league standings.

Heckingbottom will also be looking to bring in a few new faces in the January window, which is something that will keep the existing squad on their toes.

A few strong additions combined with moving some fringe players on could do them the world of good moving further into the new year.

This is a crucial stage of the campaign for the club and it appears that the players are stepping up to the plate in response to that.