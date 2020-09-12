‘That’s not good’ – Plenty of Brentford fans react as team news for Birmingham match is confirmed

Brentford will look to make a bright start to their push for promotion this season on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to St Andrews’ to take on Birmingham City.

Having missed out on a place in the Premier League in such agonising circumstances last season, Thomas Frank’s side will be determined to make sure there is no repeat of that this time around.

Indeed, with a slow start to the 2019/20 campaign proving so costly in the battle for automatic promotion, Frank will no doubt be desperate to lay down an early marker here.

With Birmingham having endured a dismal end to last season, before being shocked by League Two Cambridge United in the League Cup last weekend, this does look like a good opportunity for the Bees to do just that.

Perhaps with that in mind, Frank has named a strong side for this one, with summer signing Ivan Toney making his league debut for the club, although goalkeeper David Raya and striker Said Benrahma are both absent from the matchday squad amid speculation around their own futures.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Brentford fans were keen to give their views on their side’s starting lineup.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Let Raya go asap..Said too. This will hold us back and Canos maybe not the answer..need some signings if if not back to mid table for another few year — Stuart White (@stuartwhite96) September 12, 2020

Its 90% of the team that did so well last year. Defence and midfield look strong, Mbuemo should have an even better year now settled. Toney looks the ideal replacement and Canos will be rating to go. Don’t see the issue. Yes we’ll need to bring a couple in but the basis is there — Peter Howe (@phathowe) September 12, 2020

I hope Canos takes this chance, really want him to do well… cant see it though. — James (@japortre) September 12, 2020

Strangely called lineup this man for man. Still a very strong side. I’d imagine Raya and Benrahma will be off this week. — Lee (@leethebee5) September 12, 2020

No benrahma that’s not good guess he’s leaving then 😩 — Muir Laurie (@muirjlaurie_8) September 12, 2020

Don't mind it. Would of had Fosu over Canos though. — Sam (@Sam_Hawkins) September 12, 2020

Pretty much as expected. Come on bees let’s do it! — Peter Howe (@phathowe) September 12, 2020

Strong team given the circumstances, massive season for sergi — Codliveroil Bee (@codliveroilbee) September 12, 2020

Still a decent line-up considering everything; bench stronger than at lots of times last season. — James Gamble (@JamesGa18215234) September 12, 2020