‘That’s my Monday ruined’, ‘Will leave a massive hole’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are concerned as transfer update provided

9 mins ago

Middlesbrough have the chance to recall Djed Spence from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window as it was confirmed they have a recall option on the player.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the Reds since he made the temporary switch, with his form a key reason for helping the team up the table under the guidance of new boss Steve Cooper.

However, with the situation at his parent club changing, following Chris Wilder succeeding Neil Warnock, it’s unclear where Spence’s future will be. And, The Athletic have confirmed that Boro do have the chance to bring the player back when the window opens.

Given the way he is playing, most Forest fans feel that it’s inevitable Boro will take up that option, so the news obviously hasn’t gone down well.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter, as many fans call on Forest to do all they can to sign Spence permanently…


