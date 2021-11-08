‘That’s my Monday ruined’, ‘Will leave a massive hole’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are concerned as transfer update provided

Middlesbrough have the chance to recall Djed Spence from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window as it was confirmed they have a recall option on the player.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the Reds since he made the temporary switch, with his form a key reason for helping the team up the table under the guidance of new boss Steve Cooper.

However, with the situation at his parent club changing, following Chris Wilder succeeding Neil Warnock, it’s unclear where Spence’s future will be. And, The Athletic have confirmed that Boro do have the chance to bring the player back when the window opens.

Given the way he is playing, most Forest fans feel that it’s inevitable Boro will take up that option, so the news obviously hasn’t gone down well.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter, as many fans call on Forest to do all they can to sign Spence permanently…

According to the athletic spence has a recall clause in January……. And that’s my Monday ruined 🤦🏼‍♂️ #NFFC — Adam (@nerd_fm) November 8, 2021

@NFFC throw anything you have at Middlesbrough for Spence…we cannot let him go back!! 😩!! 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Jamie (@WireJB117) November 8, 2021

Forest need to do whatever it takes to keep Djed Spence at this club. He’s been one of, if not, our best player this season and is such a threat when going forwards. If #nffc were able to pull this off, it would be some achievement, especially with Wilder now in at Boro. — Harvey (@HarveyLawrence8) November 8, 2021

Spence made a massive difference last game IMO, lot of rumours about him today. Great to keep him for the season & he keeps that form 🙏🏼 #NFFC — Leigh Wood (@itsLeighWood) November 8, 2021

#nffc spence will be gone January unless he wants to stay that bad — captains log (@kirkyboy79) November 8, 2021

Players like Spence don’t come along every day. Break the bank #NFFC — Mariknackered (@mariknackered) November 8, 2021

It's looking more likely Spence will be recalled, especially with wilder watching out game this weekend, will leave a massive hole. #NFFC — Scott Harding (@ScottHa26547799) November 8, 2021