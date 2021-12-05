‘That’s more like it’, ‘What would be the point?’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as club linked with swoop for Premier League striker

Nottingham Forest are interested in Adam Idah as Steve Cooper looks to bring in a new number nine during the January transfer window.

Forest. Front of the queue for young Norwich striker Idah. Should be loaned out … Canaries to have Hugill back from West Brom to fill that hole … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 5, 2021

The former Swansea City chief has enjoyed a positive start to life as the Reds’ boss, but a run of one win in seven games prior to yesterday’s victory over Peterborough United shows that areas of the squad need improving.

Scoring goals has been a slight issue, and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Idah is a target to help on that front.

The Ireland international actually started for Norwich City as they lost at Tottenham today, but it is believed that he will be allowed to leave on loan in the New Year.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

The 20-year-old doesn’t have the best goalscoring record in his career, although his age obviously has to be taken into consideration.

Despite that, Idah is highly-rated and has played 13 times for Ireland, so the majority of Forest fans were excited by this link. Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour on Twitter…

That’s more like it , rather idah than that useless Dwight Gayle 😂 #nffc https://t.co/sUQXbr5gYV — Alistair West (@alistairwest98) December 5, 2021

6 goals in 44 games and 0 in 13 national caps. What would be the point #NFFC — Jax (@CarnorJax87) December 5, 2021

Idah would be a great signing,fast hungry & energetic,with a run of games under his belt he could rip the championship up the second half of the season #nffc — GL3NN (@Gl3nnC77) December 5, 2021

Adam Idah starting today but coming to us on loan in Jan? Not having it #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) December 5, 2021

My concern is that it’s another loan player. Unless we somehow manage to make & win the play-offs, it’s going to feel like a wasted season when we lose Idah/Garner/Zinkernagel/Spence/Lowe (and possibly Worrall/Johnson). Back to square one. — MattDockers (@MattDockers) December 5, 2021

Why would we sign a striker that doesn't score? Loaning someone like this makes no sense, just give Dale Taylor a go. — chris wardle (@wards_2004) December 5, 2021

We are crying out for a big Physical CF as another option — 😊 (@CyclingDefender) December 5, 2021