Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘That’s more like it’, ‘What would be the point?’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as club linked with swoop for Premier League striker

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest are interested in Adam Idah as Steve Cooper looks to bring in a new number nine during the January transfer window.

The former Swansea City chief has enjoyed a positive start to life as the Reds’ boss, but a run of one win in seven games prior to yesterday’s victory over Peterborough United shows that areas of the squad need improving.

Scoring goals has been a slight issue, and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Idah is a target to help on that front.

The Ireland international actually started for Norwich City as they lost at Tottenham today, but it is believed that he will be allowed to leave on loan in the New Year.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24

Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side?

The 20-year-old doesn’t have the best goalscoring record in his career, although his age obviously has to be taken into consideration.

Despite that, Idah is highly-rated and has played 13 times for Ireland, so the majority of Forest fans were excited by this link. Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That’s more like it’, ‘What would be the point?’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as club linked with swoop for Premier League striker

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: