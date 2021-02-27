‘That’s more like it’, ‘This is decent’ – These Huddersfield fans react as Corberan makes two changes for Preston clash

Huddersfield Town are hoping to make it two happy Saturdays in a row as they visit Deepdale for a Championship clash with Preston North End.

The Terriers shocked everyone last week by defeating high-flying Swansea City 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the returning Duane Holmes netting a brace.

After a good first half to the season, form has dipped somewhat for Carlos Corberan’s team, with the win over the Swans being their only success in 2021.

Injuries have not helped matters, and the inability to get a new striker in the January transfer window may haunt them.

The addition of Yaya Sanogo to their ranks though may provide a goalscoring threat for the rest of the season as they look to not be dragged into a relegation battle – but he hasn’t been flung straight in for his debut.

Corberan has made two changes to the side that were defeated by Derby County in midweek, with Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Isaac Mbenza both coming back into the starting 11 in favour of Aaron Rowe and Demeaco Duhaney.

Captain Jonathan Hogg is still missing with a calf injury, meaning that the midfield three will be Alex Vallejo, Juninho Bacuna and Duane Holmes.

Let’s look at some of the reaction to Corberan’s selections from Twitter.

