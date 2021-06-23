‘That’s more like it’, ‘Happy days’ – These Bristol City fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Bristol City have confirmed that Matty James has joined the club on a free transfer, with the midfielder agreeing a three-year deal at Ashton Gate.

It’s no secret that the Robins have been monitoring the 29-year-old, with Nigel Pearson keen on working the player again after the pair enjoyed a successful spell together at Leicester City.

And, an official announcement revealing his arrival came this afternoon, as James agreed a long-term deal with the Championship outfit.

Cardiff City and Swansea City had been credited with an interest with the ex-Manchester United youngster, so convincing him to come to Bristol City is something of a coup for Pearson.

Therefore, the reaction to this deal was positive, particularly as James impressed in the Championship last season with Coventry City in the second half of the campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer update from the support on Twitter…

Please be better than the last few crocks who've signed — CrustyHumdinger (@CrustyHumdinger) June 23, 2021

Great signing 🔴⚪️ — George (@George55968559) June 23, 2021

Now that’s more like it 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Brett (@BrettLiddiatt) June 23, 2021

Things you love to see — Cal8 (@bcfcCallum98) June 23, 2021

Very good signing this. happy days https://t.co/f7TcCtmBho — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@alexmarshy1) June 23, 2021

Welcome to Ashton Gate Matty. — Pete Flower (@PillboxPete) June 23, 2021

Welcome matty — George (@George55968559) June 23, 2021