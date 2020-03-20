Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘That’s made my day’, ‘Love him with all my heart’ – New Famara Diedhiou footage has cheered up these Bristol City fans

Published

1 min ago

on

Loads of Bristol City fans have reacted to a new video clip from the club which features striker Famara Diedhiou giving a tour of Knowle, the area of the city now resides in.

The 15-second clip shared by the Robins shows him approaching the camera singing his own chant, frequently belted out around Ashton Gate and on away days, with a big grin on his face.

“Famara, woah-oh, Famara, woah-oh,” he sang. “He comes from Senegal, and now he lives in Knowle. Famara, woah-oh!” pointing at the sign for Knowle Road as he serenaded the watching fans.

With the country currently being told to self-isolate because of recent events, and that has included the players, who have had to carry on their training regimes from their own houses.

So clips like this of fans’ favourite players are always likely to go down very well and having netted ten times this season he is certainly among the Ashton Gate faithful’s favourites.

Here is what they had to say about the new clip…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That’s made my day’, ‘Love him with all my heart’ – New Famara Diedhiou footage has cheered up these Bristol City fans

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: