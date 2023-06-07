Neil Warnock has agreed to remain with Huddersfield Town for the start of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, the 74-year-old is prepared to stay on as manager of the Terriers following his relegation heroics last season.

How did Warnock get on with Huddersfield?

Warnock was brought in with the team sitting in the bottom three of the Championship, but an 18th place finish secured their position in the second tier for another campaign.

It had been a difficult campaign for the Yorkshire club, having been in the play-off final the campaign prior.

Highly rated manager Carlos Corberan departed following the loss to Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium, as did a number of key players. Replacement Danny Schofield was dismissed after just 10 weeks in charge with the team struggling for form.

Mark Fotheringham came in mid-season, but he was unable to turn things around which ultimately led to his dismissal in February.

This led to the decision to appoint Warnock, who had confirmed his retirement from management in April 2022. Warnock lost just one of the final 10 games of the season to guide Town to safety by a margin of nine points.

Having successfully kept the team in the division, he will now reportedly oversee the start of the next campaign.

How are fans reacting to Warnock's Huddersfield stay?

Here is how the world of football supporters have responded to this latest development…

Warnock’s ability to keep going, even at his age, has seen people give him credit.

The move from Huddersfield has seen plenty of people predict that the Terriers will be safe from a relegation battle next season.

In fact, some even predicted that the team would be relegated to League One without him staying.

A comparison with Roy Hodgson has been made, with the former England manager similarly coming out of retirement last season to aid Crystal Palace’s bid to avoid relegation.

Warnock has joked that his wife, Sharon, was happy to see him return to work, which has led to many replying to his decision to stay in a similar vein.

Warnock’s staying power in football, with his career in management spanning over 40 years, has earned him a lot of plaudits.

The strength of the upcoming Championship season was highlighted, with many claiming it wouldn’t be the same without Warnock at the helm somewhere.

Some are even predicting a potential promotion push for Huddersfield, given Warnock’s remarkable record for bringing teams up.