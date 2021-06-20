‘That’s him sold’, ‘Can’t do that for us’ – Many Derby fans react to one player’s Euro 2020 display

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak helped Poland draw 1-1 with Spain in their Group E clash yesterday to keep their Euro 2020 dreams alive, which has caused a stir among the Pride Park faithful.

Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in Seville by converting Gerard Moreno’s low cross after 25 minutes but their opponents grew in confidence ahead of the break and found their equaliser nine minutes after it.

Jozwiak hung up a brilliant back post cross to allow Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski to nod in his first of the tournament.

Neither side was able to find the decisive goal, with Moreno missing a penalty for Spain, meaning the points were shared and both teams’ hopes of making the knock-out stages stayed alive.

It was a bright display from Jozwiak, who provided the bit of quality needed to pull his side level and appears a trusted figure in the national team.

The 23-year-old’s performance has caused a stir among Rams supporters, with many concerned the club will look to cash in on him and others frustrated that he hasn’t shown the same class during his time at Pride Park.

Read their reaction here:

Can’t do that for us — FUT TRADER – SQXBY (@fut_sqxby) June 19, 2021

That’s him sold derby style for 4 million — matt barney barnish (@mattbarnish) June 19, 2021

For Derby all he wants to do is take players on and shoot.

How many tines last season did he go down the line and cross?. — David Hitchin (@HitchinDavid) June 20, 2021

Never beats first man for derby — andy oates (@snowyoates) June 20, 2021

What a ball. Never done that for us 😭😭 — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) June 19, 2021

Just don’t sell him for £2 million now 🙄 — (((Ian Cluroe))) (@IDCluroe) June 19, 2021

Will players such as Jozwiak be sold for peanuts? Will the club be able to strengthen? Has FFP been breached due to losing the disciplinary case? Why was no documentation retained for such an unusual amortisation policy? So many questions, and still no answers. We deserve better. — Paul Wright (@WrightStuff86) June 20, 2021