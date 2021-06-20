Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘That’s him sold’, ‘Can’t do that for us’ – Many Derby fans react to one player’s Euro 2020 display

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak helped Poland draw 1-1 with Spain in their Group E clash yesterday to keep their Euro 2020 dreams alive, which has caused a stir among the Pride Park faithful. 

Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in Seville by converting Gerard Moreno’s low cross after 25 minutes but their opponents grew in confidence ahead of the break and found their equaliser nine minutes after it.

Jozwiak hung up a brilliant back post cross to allow Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski to nod in his first of the tournament.

Neither side was able to find the decisive goal, with Moreno missing a penalty for Spain, meaning the points were shared and both teams’ hopes of making the knock-out stages stayed alive.

It was a bright display from Jozwiak, who provided the bit of quality needed to pull his side level and appears a trusted figure in the national team.

The 23-year-old’s performance has caused a stir among Rams supporters, with many concerned the club will look to cash in on him and others frustrated that he hasn’t shown the same class during his time at Pride Park.

