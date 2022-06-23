“That’s football” – Reading FC fan pundit gives his verdict on the departure of 27-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading weren’t a club with much to shout about this season as they finished just one spot above the relegation zone after losing 25 games in the season.

However, one of the players who did well for the club was midfielder Josh Laurent who was a regular part of the side making 41 league appearances, scoring twice and providing four assists.

The 27-year-old saw his contract with the Royals expire this summer and despite being offered a fresh deal, the player turned down staying with the club and has now signed for Stoke City.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt for his verdict on the player’s exit: “Yeah it’s a shame to see Josh Laurent go but that’s modern football isn’t it?

“Offered maybe a better wage, but you want people who want to stay at the club and as I’ve mentioned before, Yiadom and Holmes do so thanks Josh, good luck to you, on to people that want to play for us.

“But yeah, that’s football.”

The Verdict:

There is no doubting that this is a loss for Reading as Laurent was one of the better players in the squad but following their poor season, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see him depart.

As Johnny points out that, you do want to be watching players that want to be at the club and there are some strong names that have committed their future to the club.

The task for Paul Ince will now be to find someone who can come in as a suitable replacement and do Laurent’s job next season as they aim to push further up the table.

Reading will no doubt have a tough season again next season but with players who are committed to the task and the club, they may be able to push up the league.