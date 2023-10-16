Birmingham City will usher in a new era later this week as Wayne Rooney takes charge of his first match as the club's head coach.

The 37-year-old had been linked with the job for well over a month, but after Tom Wagner finally decided to bite the bullet and sack John Eustace - despite City being sixth in the Championship table - Rooney was quickly brought in as his replacement.

There has been plenty of reaction from the footballing world in regards to Birmingham's decision to switch managers, with many being baffled at the timing of such an action.

What has John Eustace said following his Birmingham City exit?

One week on following Birmingham's decision to part company with him, Eustace released a statement via the LMA to address the surprise departure.

“When I came into the job fifteen months ago there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club and we had some very challenging times, but there was a determination and focus from all of the staff and players to make sure we came through those times together," Eustace said as part of his letter.

"The development of the players and the staff over that period is there for everyone to see and I feel we have left the club in a much stronger position then when we first arrived."

Despite it now being a whole week since Eustace was sacked by Birmingham, there are still big figures in the footballing world who are giving their opinion on the matter, including both Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

What have Alan Shearer and Micah Richards said on John Eustace's Birmingham sacking?

Whilst obviously focusing on the Rooney element of the decision, both Richards and Shearer believe that Eustace has been harshly treated by the Birmingham board - albeit they have hinted that it should not have been a surprise due to the nature of the business.

"He better do well," Shearer said on Rooney's appointment on The Rest is Football podcast.

"He's a huge name, we know the part that Tom Brady is there now and the influence he may have had in sort of getting him there,

"It was very harsh on Eustace, but that's football isn't it?

"The one thing he (Rooney) has to do now though, because of where they were when he took over, which is in sixth position and doing really well, he has to go in and get a very good start, otherwise it might turn pretty ugly quickly.

"Very harsh on the previous manager."

Richards meanwhile said: "I spoke to a Birmingham City fan just last week and he was flabbergasted,

"So, Alan is completely right - it's going to take a little bit of the fans to get used to, this new Hollywood-style approach, but the question I asked him was 'If it works, it'll all be alright - football is cut-throat, isn't it?'

"And we don't like to see managers losing their job when they're sixth in the Championship, of course we don't, but if it's for the long-term gain, then they should look further afield.

"It was still harsh, but that's football, and that's the industry we're in."