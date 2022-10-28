“That is exactly why I’m here” – Michael Carrick explains reasoning behind joining Middlesbrough

Despite just missing out on a play-off spot last season, this start of this year has not gone to plan for Middlesbrough and as a result manager Chris Wilder was sacked from his job.

Boro found themselves sat in the relegation zone and for a side with high expectations, this wasn’t good enough for the standard expected at the club.

A new boss has now been appointed with Michael Carrick coming into the club and taking his first managerial role ,and although this may have raised some questions over the direction of the club, chief executive Neil Bausor insisted that the expectations would remain the same.

However, this is something that attracted Carrick to the job too as he told Teesside Live: “That is why I’m sitting here right now because being successful is what I believe in. I got very strongly from Steve [Gibson] and Neil [Bausor] and speaking to Kieran [Scott] that they also want that, and that is exactly why I’m here.

“I believe in what we’re going to be trying to do. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, I’m not saying it’s going to be right in the here and now this week. But over time, our intentions are right and our drive is certainly there. We want to be up the league, and we want to be out of this league if we can and into the next one above.

“But there are a lot of teams that want to do the same thing. So right now it’s a case of, we’re here, we want to be better, the club certainly wants to improve, and over time, without a doubt, that is the aim. The drive and the desire to be better is certainly there for all of us.”

The Verdict:

It is a bit of a risky move appointing a manager with no previous experience in the senior role to try and get a team out of the rut they are in.

However, it seems as though both parties were very much aligned on where they see the club progressing and where they are aiming for which could make it a good risk to take.

It’s always a bonus when a manager and those above him are on the same page as it should ensure they both work hard to make sure the club can achieve what they are trying to.