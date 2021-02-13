Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘That’s enough for me’, ‘Time for a change’ – Many Blackburn fans lambast key figure following Preston defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Blackburn Rovers suffered derby day defeat on their home turf last night as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against local rivals Preston North End.

The Lilywhites were looking for revenge following the 3-0 drubbing they received from Rovers at Deepdale back in November, a match in which Blackburn dominated from start to finish even before Joe Rafferty was sent off for the hosts.

Alex Neil was taking no chances and set up with a 5-3-2 this time, and it worked a charm as they were 2-0 up in the first half following goals from two January signings – left-back Greg Cunningham who had a brief loan stint at Blackburn last season, and Liam Lindsay headed in PNE’s second.

Rovers were awarded a route back into the contest when Adam Armstrong converted from the penalty spot, although it was a very contentious decision as it looked like there was barely any contact from Andrew Hughes on Sam Gallagher.

Blackburn pressed for an equaliser in the second half but it never came, and manager Tony Mowbray made some strange tactical decisions, including putting out-and-out striker Sam Gallagher at right-back for a brief period.

Rovers fans did not take the loss too well at all considering the match is the biggest for both clubs all season, and the blame is being laid at Mowbray’s feet for the defeat – check out some of the Rovers comments on the result on Twitter.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

