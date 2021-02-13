‘That’s enough for me’, ‘Time for a change’ – Many Blackburn fans lambast key figure following Preston defeat

Blackburn Rovers suffered derby day defeat on their home turf last night as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against local rivals Preston North End.

The Lilywhites were looking for revenge following the 3-0 drubbing they received from Rovers at Deepdale back in November, a match in which Blackburn dominated from start to finish even before Joe Rafferty was sent off for the hosts.

Alex Neil was taking no chances and set up with a 5-3-2 this time, and it worked a charm as they were 2-0 up in the first half following goals from two January signings – left-back Greg Cunningham who had a brief loan stint at Blackburn last season, and Liam Lindsay headed in PNE’s second.

Rovers were awarded a route back into the contest when Adam Armstrong converted from the penalty spot, although it was a very contentious decision as it looked like there was barely any contact from Andrew Hughes on Sam Gallagher.

Blackburn pressed for an equaliser in the second half but it never came, and manager Tony Mowbray made some strange tactical decisions, including putting out-and-out striker Sam Gallagher at right-back for a brief period.

Rovers fans did not take the loss too well at all considering the match is the biggest for both clubs all season, and the blame is being laid at Mowbray’s feet for the defeat – check out some of the Rovers comments on the result on Twitter.

Mowbray has no answer to why we lose the same way everytime,needs to go — Callum Atkins (@CallumAtkins1) February 12, 2021

Mowbray is hitting the Kean levels .. Coaching staff even worse then the manager .. players look lost …. — FOURSTAR (@fourstar12345) February 12, 2021

Mowbray is an absolute car crash. Clueless tactics, players not performing, uninspiring from the touchline. He has to go PLEASE GOD. if I see one more rovers fan tell me 'who else could do a better job my head will pop'. You are destroying any love or gratitude us fans had for u — adam hilling (@HillingAdam) February 12, 2021

Think that’s time to go for Mowbray. Only so many times we can get within touching distance of the playoffs and completely fall apart. It’s a mindset issue and he is unable to sort it — Jordan Kinsley (@JordanKinsleyx) February 12, 2021

When Sam Gallagher goes to RB you know you’ve lost the plot — RockNRun85 (@RockNRun85) February 12, 2021

How Mowbray still has a job I’ll never know — Ben Cook (@ben_cook_2005) February 12, 2021

Mowbray out. Thank you for everything you have done but that’s enough for me. Can’t stand the near but so far, lack of tactical nous we’re seeing — James Baron (@RoverZealous23) February 12, 2021

Absolutely no spark whatsoever… Need a manager to actually light a spark in our team – also, I’d be having words with the groundsman, what an embarrassment that pitch is… I think it’s time, Mowbray, unfortunately 😔 — ΛntΛntixx (@AntAntixx) February 12, 2021

Time for a change, he’s been absolutely fantastic and has helped turn the club around but with this squad we should be top 6 easy! — Jon Goodley (@JonGoodley) February 12, 2021