‘That’s crazy money’ – Carlton Palmer addresses potential Sheffield Wednesday summer departure

Carlton Palmer has claimed that losing striker Jordan Rhodes in the summer would not be a blow for Sheffield Wednesday and described his reported salary as “crazy money”.

The 31-year-old is one of a significant number of Owls players out of contract at the end of the season, in what looks set to be a summer of change for the Yorkshire club.

Rhodes’ time at Hillsborough have not gone to plan, seeing him score less than 20 goals in more than 100 appearances.

His four-year contract is up in the summer and, speaking exclusively to Football Fan Cast, Palmer indicated it would not be a blow for them to lose him.

“Not really, no (it wouldn’t be a blow),” he said. “To be honest with you, he’s on too much money for that league, he’s on Premier League wages and he hasn’t done it. If you look at how long he’s been at Sheffield Wednesday, he hasn’t done it. He’s one of those players that needs to go.”

According to Salary Sport, Rhodes is the highest-paid player at Wednesday and earns £35,000 per week – a salary that Palmer was not impressed by.

He said: “From what I’m hearing, he’s in the late 30s, early 40s. So that’s crazy money for the Championship, crazy money. You look at his goal record – it’s not been phenomenal while at Wednesday.”

A fresh start could be the best thing for the striker, who has flourished in the Championship in the past, and it seems he may stay in the second tier.

Sources told Football League World back in March that Huddersfield Town are considering signing Rhodes on a free transfer this summer – a move that would come nine years after he left the Terriers.

19 facts you may not know about Hillsborough – But are they true?

1 of 19 Hillsborough was opened in the 1800s True False

The Verdict

You feel Palmer’s stance on Rhodes will echo that of many Wednesday supporters, who will be hoping to see the back of him in the summer.

Things simply have not worked out for the striker at Hillsborough and seeing his name on a huge salary at the top of the wage bill doesn’t make easy reading.

Changes are needed at the Yorkshire club and getting rid of players like Rhodes is a necessity.