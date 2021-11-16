‘That’s class’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club update emerges ahead of Plymouth clash

League One side Sheffield Wednesday will be supported by over 1,000 fans as they make the long journey down to Plymouth Argyle this evening for the Owls’ FA Cup replay against their third-tier rivals, the club has announced.

They face a ten-hour round-trip as they travel from Yorkshire to the south-west, a magnificent turnout from many of Wednesday’s supporters who also made the same journey back in September when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Home Park.

Regardless of this, many loyal fans will be making this long midweek journey as Darren Moore’s men face a side that have been in fine form under Ryan Lowe this season, currently sitting at the top of the third-tier table.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 28 Did Adam Reach make more or less than 200 appearances for the Owls? More Less

The Owls, on the other hand, have endured an underwhelming campaign so far after recruiting well in the summer, not establishing themselves as a top-six favourite yet despite only being relegated from the Championship back in May.

This underwhelming start, combined with the fact the initial FA Cup tie between the duo finished as a 0-0 draw earlier this month, perhaps makes it a huge surprise then that over 1,000 away fans will be packed into the away end this evening as the two sides compete for a place in the second round of the competition.

In fairness, Moore’s men have gone unbeaten in their last ten competitive matches, so the travelling support will be hoping to see another win tonight.

With this news coming out this afternoon, we take a look at how a selection of Wednesday fans reacted on Twitter.

Outstanding effort for a replay first round! Well In! Our club 💥🦉 #swfc https://t.co/z8rrUBoEnE — OwlsMedia (@OwlsmediaCentre) November 16, 2021

Our fan base is absolutely bonkers. Credit to lot of em that have made trip down. https://t.co/J8S0zxb0zr — Jim Wiltshire (@JimWiltshire1) November 16, 2021

Support like no other. What a fan base. https://t.co/N5KdElSahm — Rimmell_ (@Rimmell_SWFC) November 16, 2021

All I will say is a lot of these will be from the south, which is some cases will still be a serious journey https://t.co/IwPCEhdM3B — JW🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JackWarbs) November 16, 2021

Incredible support. Best in the country week in, week out 💙🦉 — James Roberts (@RobertsOwl1867) November 16, 2021

That’s class — Leighton George (@LeightonGeorge8) November 16, 2021