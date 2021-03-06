‘That’s class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways today as they prepare to take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Luton Town in midweek, falling to only their third defeat in the space of 16 games.

The task will now be to cause an upset in Hertfordshire today, as the Reds prepare to take on the high-flying Hornets.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season? Lewis Grabban Lyle Taylor

Chris Hughton, looking for a response from his side, has opted to make three changes to the side which lost to Luton in midweek.

Gaetan Bong replaces Yuri Ribeiro at left-back, with the defender likely to have a tough job on his hands as he looks to deal with Ismaila Sarr today.

In midfield, Ryan Yates returns to the side and partners former Watford man James Garner.

In attack, Luke Freeman is brought in for Joe Lolley, as the Reds look to try and respond with a win today.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team…

Surprised Sow isn't at least on the bench. He could be useful in a game like this. — Davo M (@davo261088) March 6, 2021

Draw incoming, which I’d take btw. ⚽️ — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) March 6, 2021

What does Mbe Soh have to do to get a game.. — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) March 6, 2021

Taylor can't get a game. Not surprisingly, huge disappointment — Jon (@jonrileynffc) March 6, 2021

That's class, personally I would have started Taylor — Josh🍋 (@_JoshNffc) March 6, 2021

Pace — gaz (@NffcgazTaylor) March 6, 2021

Bong and figureido still starting. 😭 — nffc lover (@EuPlay3r) March 6, 2021