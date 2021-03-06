Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘That’s class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways today as they prepare to take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Luton Town in midweek, falling to only their third defeat in the space of 16 games.

The task will now be to cause an upset in Hertfordshire today, as the Reds prepare to take on the high-flying Hornets.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15

Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season?

Chris Hughton, looking for a response from his side, has opted to make three changes to the side which lost to Luton in midweek.

Gaetan Bong replaces Yuri Ribeiro at left-back, with the defender likely to have a tough job on his hands as he looks to deal with Ismaila Sarr today.

In midfield, Ryan Yates returns to the side and partners former Watford man James Garner.

In attack, Luke Freeman is brought in for Joe Lolley, as the Reds look to try and respond with a win today.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That’s class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: