Sheffield United

‘That’s better’, ‘About time’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Jokanovic makes major changes for Huddersfield clash

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from their midweek thrashing at West Brom when they face Huddersfield at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The manner of the defeat will have concerned boss Slavisa Jokanovic and it means the new boss is still waiting for his first league win, and first league goal, in charge of the Blades.

Unsurprisingly, changes have been made for today’s game, with five players coming into the XI.

Wes Foderingham is handed a start in goal, whilst Rhys Norrington-Davies will start at left-back, with Ben Davies coming into central defence.

Elsewhere, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster are handed starts up top as Jokanovic looks for a response from his team.

Most fans were pleased with the changes, although they were surprised that the three in midfield managed to keep their places after the display at The Hawthorns.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


