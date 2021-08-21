‘That’s better’, ‘About time’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Jokanovic makes major changes for Huddersfield clash

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from their midweek thrashing at West Brom when they face Huddersfield at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Here's how we line up this afternoon. 👊 Slaviša Jokanović makes five changes. Wes Foderingham makes his first league start for the Blades, with Ben Davies making his debut in defence. Come on you Blades!! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8xGfnvTDxF — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 21, 2021

The manner of the defeat will have concerned boss Slavisa Jokanovic and it means the new boss is still waiting for his first league win, and first league goal, in charge of the Blades.

Unsurprisingly, changes have been made for today’s game, with five players coming into the XI.

Wes Foderingham is handed a start in goal, whilst Rhys Norrington-Davies will start at left-back, with Ben Davies coming into central defence.

Elsewhere, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster are handed starts up top as Jokanovic looks for a response from his team.

Most fans were pleased with the changes, although they were surprised that the three in midfield managed to keep their places after the display at The Hawthorns.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

That’s better — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚔️ (@samjroyle) August 21, 2021

midfield is still dead 🙃 — Ryan Goodwin⚔🔴⚪⚫ (@ryypgoodwin) August 21, 2021

Good enough — 𝘓𝘶𝘤𝘢⚔🇮🇹 (@SUFCLuca) August 21, 2021

Bout time — Nathanael Limb (@Limmy_SUFC) August 21, 2021

That midfield three oh dear oh dear — Jake (@jbonn23) August 21, 2021

The midfield 😬 rest is decent — Joe (@Joe29498132) August 21, 2021

That midfield gunna start sending people nuts https://t.co/xPN91dkmZN — Ross Taylor (@RossT66) August 21, 2021