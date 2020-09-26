Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘That’s beautiful’ – A number of Charlton fans react as player agreement is announced

Published

7 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have completed  the signing of midfielder Ben Watson, the League One club have confirmed.

It was a busy day for the Addicks on Friday, as Danish businessman Thomas Sangaard completed his takeover of the club, and Lee Bowyer’s side did not take long to make their first signing under their new owner.

Watson, who had been a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, was announced on Friday night as the first signing of the Sangaard era.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Charlton, with the club holding the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months, effectively securing his services for Lee Bowyer’s side until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Watson’s arrival, plenty of Charlton fans appeared delighted with their new recruit.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


