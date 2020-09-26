‘That’s beautiful’ – A number of Charlton fans react as player agreement is announced

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of midfielder Ben Watson, the League One club have confirmed.

It was a busy day for the Addicks on Friday, as Danish businessman Thomas Sangaard completed his takeover of the club, and Lee Bowyer’s side did not take long to make their first signing under their new owner.

Watson, who had been a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, was announced on Friday night as the first signing of the Sangaard era.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Charlton, with the club holding the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months, effectively securing his services for Lee Bowyer’s side until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Watson’s arrival, plenty of Charlton fans appeared delighted with their new recruit.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Championship and Play-Off level experience at that… That is an awesome signing for this level, regardless of his age!! — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) September 25, 2020

Championship standard player..unbelievable!! looking forward to who the next 3 are…..@SandgaardThomas… you have kick started an animal that is CAFC…welcome to our family — Dave Mclaren (@modmclaren) September 25, 2020

Great signing – experience to help Pratters to nurture the youngsters – nice one. — platty (@platty82639487) September 25, 2020

Welcome Ben delighted to have an experience player with lots of quality on board. — Matt (aka Finland Matt) (@matt_finland) September 25, 2020

Brilliant stuff! — Dan (@_DanJbh) September 25, 2020

I mean thats beautiful now, wheres Matthews? — Dan Finch (@DanFinchy3) September 25, 2020

Announce promotion — Daniel Pascoe (@DanielPascoe_) September 25, 2020