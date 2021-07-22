‘That’s awful’, ‘It’s an insult’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to recent transfer update

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club would be willing to sell Jordan Gabriel for a fee of £300,000 this summer.

The 22-year-old full back has been strongly linked with a move away from the City Ground during the current window, with Blackpool and Sunderland both being said to have made approaches for the player in recent days.

Gabriel spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road and it appears that the Seasiders would love to bring him back on a permanent deal, whilst the Black Cats are also in the market for a new right back after seeing Conor McLaughlin leave.

Naturally the news of this update on the future of Gabriel didn’t take long to reach the Nottingham Forest faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the news.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Interesting! Wonder if a) they’re happy with Richardson and b) concerned about him not learning defensively — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) July 22, 2021

300k don’t talk so stupid 😂😂😂🤦🏼‍♂️ — cameron (@crjwnffc1991) July 22, 2021

300k like sorry what 😂😂 I know there’s going to be interest as he did well at Blackpool but you’re kidding, right now he’s our 1st choice RB I’d only be considering this if it was a higher offer and that we have someone else to come in #NFFC https://t.co/86IBbVsyrx — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) July 22, 2021

Must value Richardson more then. Wonder if we have a right back lined up https://t.co/K13mu9XfDU — AshRossDavis (@AshRossDavis1) July 22, 2021

£300k? I’m not saying he’s worth millions by any stretch but, c’mon 😂 and tbh I’d personally like him to stay as he has the potential to be a regular starter in the near future. https://t.co/ItA6f8l06y — Claire (@ClaireNffc_xo) July 22, 2021

Bit disappointed with this, thought he had a lot of raw potential and Hughton could really fine tune him into a good right back, but I guess with both him and Richardson was always likely one would be backup to a potential new right back https://t.co/pVVIOraf0o — Gary (@RedDogGary) July 22, 2021

If true, I think #nffc can be very pleased another academy graduate will be playing at a high level. Especially considering where he was for Warburton pre-season fitness wise & injury history. Always had raw attributes & talent. Maybe worth a little more? https://t.co/p5kd467qk7 — Grant (@Grantnffc1) July 22, 2021

Not sure he's quite at the level to be first choice. But 300k??! 4 years left on his contract? Thats awful. Wouldn't even entertain at that price its an insult. #nffc https://t.co/Z7dJTCYqgM — DNOnMAZ9 (@DNOnMAZ9) July 22, 2021

300k seems a bit low like someone has said surely Forest would stick a good sell on clause if that was the case — Peter Hutchinson (@PeterHutchins11) July 22, 2021