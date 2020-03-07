‘That’s actually criminal’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to breaking team news ahead of Brentford clash

Following an encouraging performance in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in midweek, Sheffield Wednesday turn their focus back to league matters this afternoon, as they travel to Griffin Park to face Brentford.

In spite of the promise shown against the Premier League champions in midweek, things have been less positive for Wednesday in the Championship in recent weeks, with Garry Monk’s side winning just two of their last 13 league games.

That run has left the Owls 12th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Brentford meanwhile are fifth in the second-tier standings, 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and will be looking to end a run of five games without a win, meaning this could be a challenging assignment for Wednesday.

Perhaps with that in mind, Monk has named a starting lineup that shows four changes from that midweek loss to City, with Cameron Dawson replacing Joe Wildsmith in goal, and Tom Lees, Josh Windass and Steven Fletcher coming in for Julian Borner, Kieran Lee and Fernando Forestieri.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Wednesday fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting XI, and here, we take a look at some of the best of those responses.

Why drop Wildsmith after he played so well against city? That’s actually criminal — charlie (@charlieswfc_) March 7, 2020

Dropped forestieri and Wildsmith 😂😂 — 🦉 Sam Davies 🦉 (@samdavies1867) March 7, 2020

Da Cruz ahead of FF and Wickham 😂😂 seriously MONK OUT — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) March 7, 2020

Wildsmith has an amazing game against aguero, mahrez,Jesus and sterling but Dawson gets in the side???????????? — james (@JamesOwl2006) March 7, 2020

Monk ain't got a clue 😡 — markowl 🦉 (@johnada75157425) March 7, 2020

How is hunt not in for pelupessy — George Bate (@GeorgeBate6) March 7, 2020

Pelupessy 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Lewis Mackley (@lewismack06) March 7, 2020

Dawson and Pelupessy hahahahaha beggars belief. — Lord L Macdonald (@LordMacdonald) March 7, 2020