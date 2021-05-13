‘That’s a wrap’ – Chris Martin sends end of season message to Bristol City fans

Like most seasons they’ve had in the Championship since promotion in 2015, Bristol City were expected to mount a play-off challenge under Dean Holden – but the campaign panned out very differently.

It started with Holden in charge and ended with Nigel Pearson, but in the final two months of the season the more experienced Pearson couldn’t turn the Robins’ fortunes round and they ended up finishing 19th in the table.

Injuries didn’t help – the list on the sidelines grew and it would be easier to list which players weren’t injured at any point of the season, and one of those was experienced striker Chris Martin.

The 32-year-old had a hot start to life at the club by bagging four assists in his first four Championship starts as the Robins had early season success, however after 26 appearances and two goals, Martin suffered a hamstring injury in February which ended his season.

Martin is not one of the many City players out of contract this summer, having penned a two-year deal last summer after arriving from Derby County, so when fans are allowed back to Ashton Gate next season he will presumably be part of the squad.

And after a tough second half to the season which was spent on the sidelines, the Scotland international has sent a message to supporters via Instagram – whilst also revealing how close he came to being in the team before the season ended.

The Verdict

Pearson will probably bring in some new striking options this summer as it looks likely that Famara Diedhiou will leave the club, so where does that leave Martin?

Picking up a hamstring injury that leaves you out long-term isn’t the best kind of setback to have – Martin wasn’t blessed with pace as it is so who knows what the injury will have done to his legs.

Martin though did show last season though that he can be a good link-up striker to bring others into play with his five Championship assists, and Robins fans will be hoping for a similar impact come August.