‘That’s a worrying statement’, ‘Wow’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not happy with Garry Monk’s player comments

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk praised defender Morgan Fox as he played what’s likely to be his last game for the club in the win at Bristol City yesterday.

It was revealed last week that the 26-year-old was one of three members of the Owls squad that couldn’t agree a new deal with the Yorkshire outfit and will therefore be leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Despite that, Fox was involved at Ashton Gate and came on as a substitute after injury forced Julian Borner off at half-time.

And, he impressed, with Monk saying afterwards that he would use the journey back up north to try and persuade Fox to change his mind and commit his future to the club.

GM on Morgan Fox: "I have loved working with him. I am hugely disappointed that he is not staying here. It is sad to lose him. I will be trying to persuade him on the bus journey home to extend at least!" #SWFC https://t.co/6VLrXCkVZh — Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 28, 2020

That didn’t go down too well with the supporters, who feel that Monk should only be interested in players who want to pull on the shirt. Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments…

Dont be begging him monk. God he ain't that good.

Let them go , see ya — Emma Lou (@emmillslukes) June 28, 2020

Don't spoil a good day Garry — Robbo (@P7Owl) June 28, 2020

That’s a worrying statement! Both for now & future signings. If that’s the type of player that will make Monk beg to stay, then we’re screwed. — keiron wilcock (@keiron1972) June 28, 2020

Don’t beg him. Let him go if he doesn’t want to be here. Shouldn’t even be in the squad. Average player — Dan (@DJisatwit) June 28, 2020

Wow, if Monk thinks Fox will be a big loss I'm not looking forward to his summer signings — Jeff Orton (@onefurlongout) June 28, 2020

Dont bother! — Kyle gee-pemberton (@kylepem17) June 28, 2020

Going from one extreme to another now. Actually gained a bit more respect from me, getting rid of dead wood, but going to a player with your tail between your legs, is not what we want too see. You either want to play for swfc, or you can leave tomorrow imo 👍🏼 — daniel barrass (@danielbarrass2) June 28, 2020