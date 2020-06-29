Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘That’s a worrying statement’, ‘Wow’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not happy with Garry Monk’s player comments

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk praised defender Morgan Fox as he played what’s likely to be his last game for the club in the win at Bristol City yesterday.

It was revealed last week that the 26-year-old was one of three members of the Owls squad that couldn’t agree a new deal with the Yorkshire outfit and will therefore be leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Despite that, Fox was involved at Ashton Gate and came on as a substitute after injury forced Julian Borner off at half-time.

And, he impressed, with Monk saying afterwards that he would use the journey back up north to try and persuade Fox to change his mind and commit his future to the club.

That didn’t go down too well with the supporters, who feel that Monk should only be interested in players who want to pull on the shirt. Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments…


