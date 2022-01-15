Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘That’s a winning side’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v West Brom

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Queens Park Rangers host West Bromwich Albion this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a big game between two sides challenging up at the sharp end of the league table.

The Hoops and the Baggies have both had good seasons so far in the Sky Bet Championship, and they are looking to ensure the coming months are going to maintain that theme as they strive for promotion from the Premier League.

Certainly, both sides appear capable of achieving at least a play-off spot but they’ll want to try and close the gap to the top two.

Winning today is an important aim for both sides, then, and QPR will be hoping that home advantage is what is going to see them get all three points secured.

Mark Warburton has named his XI, let’s see what Rangers fans think of it as we head towards a 3pm kick-off…


